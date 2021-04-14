Jill Biden 'tolerated' a 2-hour 'medical procedure'

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that First lady Jill Biden "tolerated" a two-hour "medical procedure" that triggered a late-night change in the president's schedule.

No details were released.

But she doesn't travel with a regular group of reporters as Joe Biden does, and she could have had the procedure without making any announcement.

The White House said the Bidens will return to their normal schedules for the rest of Wednesday.

The Daily Mail described how Jill Biden "held onto husband Joe Biden's arm" as she left an outpatient medical center in Washington, after the "impromptu appointment."

The White House said only it was a "common medical procedure."

Elizabeth Alexander, one of Jill Biden's entourage of staff members, said, "The First Lady tolerated the procedure well and is headed back to the White House to resume her normal schedule."

The appointment only had been announced late Tuesday, triggering last-minute changes in Joe Biden's plans.

The Mail reported, "Jill Biden could have gone solo to the appointment and not have it publicly announced."

Joe Biden, however, had revealed late Tuesday, "The president will accompany the First Lady to an appointment for a common medical procedure at an outpatient center."

It actually has been Joe Biden's health that has been more a concern, since he turned 78 and was the oldest president ever to take the oath of office.

He tripped and fell last month while trying to board Air Force One, triggering an escalation of concerns. The White House later suggested the accident was because of the wind.

And he broke a foot shortly after the November election, wearing a medical boot for several weeks.

Joe Biden last released health records more than a year ago.

His medical history includes two brain aneurysms, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, gall bladder removal and non-cancerous polyps.

He takes multiple medications.

Besides his physical conditions, multiple experts have raised concerns about his mental deterioration, raising the possibility of the advent of dementia.

