Health WorldMATTERS OF HEALTH
23 people caught trying to fly from Israel to New York with forged COVID tests

Some 120,000 people in Jewish state currently in home isolation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 12, 2021 at 4:15pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – Twenty-three people were caught trying to fly to New York with forged coronavirus test results, the Health Ministry and Israel Police said Thursday.

According to the statement, United Airlines conveyed its suspicions that the paperwork was falsified to the Health Ministry and police.

When this was confirmed, the passengers were removed from the airplane and taken for interrogation by police. The passengers were released on bail and fined, with the possibility of further punishment under consideration.

