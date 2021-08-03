Criticizing scientists like Fauci could soon become 'hate crime'

A new article in a scientific journal is lobbying for criticism of scientists, specifically President Biden's COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, to be labeled as "hate."

The National Pulse explains the article authored by Peter Hotez, sometimes a guest on legacy media outlets, called to "extend federal hate-crime protections" to scientists facing criticism.

It is the controversial Fauci, the director of the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, who has funded organizations that gave grants to the Wuhan lab in Chinese where COVID is thought to have originated.

Just weeks ago, he let loose with his ego and argued publicly that anyone who argued with him was disagreeing with "science."

The report explained Hotez, who himself has been given money from Fauci's NIAID operation, "offered the robust defense of scientists including Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak in a recent paper: 'Mounting Antiscience Aggression In The United States.'"

He charged, "There is a troubling new expansion of antiscience aggression in the United States. It’s arising from far-right extremism.

"A band of ultraconservative members of the U.S. Congress and other public officials with far-right leanings are waging organized and seemingly well-coordinated attacks against prominent U.S. biological scientists. In parallel, conservative news outlets repeatedly and purposefully promote disinformation designed to portray key American scientists as enemies."

He charges that "nativism, anti-immigration and a foreign policy built around strong military build-up and deterrence" is unacceptable.

The report continues, "Hotez even draws comparisons to the intentions of the Trump administration and its 'America First' allies to those of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin, Marxists and Leninists."

He wrote, "Historically, such regimes viewed scientists as enemies of the state. In his 1941 essay, Science in the Totalitarian State, Waldemar Kaempffert, outlines details using the examples of Nazism under Hitler, Fascism under Mussolini, and Marxism and Leninism [10]. For example, under Stalin, the study of genetics and relativity physics were treated as dangerous western theories, and potentially in conflict with official social philosophies of state. Today, there remain examples of authoritarian regimes that hold similar views."

Leftists, in fact, have compared Trump to Hitler throughout his campaign and tenure in the Oval Office, sending the message that anything goes in their efforts to defeat Trump and his ideas, as one would consider all means available should there actually be a "Hitler" to oppose.

He explained the solution is strong public defense of Fauci from the president, and it could even involve extending "federal hate-crime protections."

Fauci has created his own controversies in recently months, over the issue of the Wuhan lab's "gain-of-function" research, which he at one point discussed. But then later he denied that any of the activities funded by American taxes were "gain-of-function" related.

He publicly called Sen. Rand Paul, a liar for pointing out that Fauci had talked about "gain-of-function" research at Wuhan.

The paper was published by the Public Library of Science Biology journal.

