The realities and dangers of vaccine-induced blood clots

Admittedly, people face a difficult decision on whether or not to take an experimental COVID vaccine. So much information tells the ugly story of people who have suffered illness or death because they were not vaccinated. But there are increasing stories of breakthrough infections despite vaccination. Why? Because these vaccines are not working very well.

How can Americans make good, informed decisions about the vaccines? Especially those who have refused to capitulate to the coercion and propaganda? They need good information, especially about blood clots and bleeding that have injured and killed many people worldwide.

They will not get that from the mainstream big media. They will get it from this article.

If you consider only statistics about the number of people benefiting from vaccines versus lower numbers experiencing bad side effects, you might dismiss the negatives in favor of the positives. But one significant uncertainty is about longer-term negative vaccine impacts that may affect millions of vaccinated people.

This article provides a compelling account of COVID experimental vaccine dangers. If you get a shot, you are gambling that you will not fall victim to them.

Here you will get well-researched summaries of key, recently published research on two types of observed blood clots – microscopic and relatively large size – that merit serious attention and concern. Also, the views of esteemed medical experts are provided. One inevitable conclusion is that the FDA, with support from big media and the medical establishment, is not doing its job to ensure truly informed consent by those taking vaccine shots.

Regarding the experimental COVID vaccines, Dr. Francis Christian made this important observation: "I have not met a single vaccinated child or parent who has been adequately informed and who then understands the risks of this vaccine or its benefits."

Understanding medical terms and research

The medical literature is difficult to read and understand, especially with regard to blood problems associated with COVID vaccines. To gain a useful understanding it is useful to appreciate medical terms being used.

An informative article is by Dr. Veronica Hackethal from April. It noted that: "The European Medicines Agency has said that, as of April 20, there have been 287 reports of rare blood clots with low platelets after administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, eight with Johnson & Johnson, 25 with Pfizer, and five with Moderna. The clots are notable because some have occurred in unusual and deadly locations in the veins that drain the brain (known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) and the abdomen (known as splanchnic vein thrombosis)." Note that all the major vaccines were cited.

Consider the problem of very low platelet levels in the body that can cause abnormal bleeding, termed thrombocytopenia, especially deadly brain bleeds. Two processes cause this condition. Platelet clearance is an autoimmune process; the body's immune system is out of control and eats up platelets – this is called immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Second, is platelet consumption that converts blood platelets into clots in the body.

The most widely used medical term is "vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia" (VITT). Thrombotic refers to clots. Thrombocytopenia refers to low platelet levels. Note the use of "vaccine-induced" to classify this medical condition, which involves unusual clots reported after shots of experimental COVID-19 vaccines. VITT is a consumptive process similar to an autoimmune condition. Some people are trying to avoid this term because it explicitly refers to a vaccine problem.

Another term sometimes used instead of VITT is thrombocytopenia with thrombosis syndrome (TTS). It avoids the use of "vaccine-induced."

If you follow the medical literature, you will see that for VITT, scientists have identified an autoantibody called platelet factor 4 (PF4) antibody that promotes clotting and eventually low platelet levels and bleeding; it can be measured. This can be tested for.

Two other terms that can be encountered are cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and splanchnic [abdominal] vein thrombosis (SVT).

Recently, another medical term is being used. It is acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP). TTP has long been a genetic autoimmune disease that used to be very deadly. Acquired is used to signify a result of a COVID vaccination.

TTP can be fatal or cause lasting damage, such as brain damage or a stroke, if it's not treated right away.

Reports have come from Israel on aTTP resulting from experimental COVID shots. A major hospital center reported fourcases in a month, while there are typically 2-3 cases a year. All of the new victims received a COVID vaccine within five to 28 days. Also reported was that there are "similar cases in Belgium and Italy." In Israel the Pfizer experimental vaccine has been linked to the increased cases of aTTP.

A medical paper has just been published on one case of aTTP linked to the Pfizer experimental vaccine. It was noted that "The patient received a second dose of [Pfizer] mRNA vaccine one week before the onset of concerning symptoms." No other cause of the infliction was found. With advanced medical treatments the patient survived.

Eminent Dr. V. Zelenko sees the problem

This month in an article on the dangers of COVID experimental vaccines, the experienced and pioneering physician Dr. V. Zelenko addressed the blood problem. He acknowledged that blood clots have been recorded as a side effect of the shots. He explained that when a person is injected with the vaccines, the body turns into a protein spike factory, generating billions of spikes that travel to the "endothelium," that line blood vessels, damaging blood cells and causing blood clots. More specifically, he explained that if this occurs in the heart, it is likely to result in a heart attack, and if it happens in the brain, it may result in a stroke. "So, we're seeing the number one cause of death in the short term is from blood clots, and most of it is happening within the first three, four days," he said.

Zelenko also made the important point that "Naturally induced immunity [from a prior COVID infection] is a billion times more effective than artificially induced immunity through vaccines. So why would I vaccinate someone with a poisoned death shot that makes inferior or dangerous antibodies when I already have healthy antibodies?" he argued. So correct.

Early Florida death after vaccination

Back in February, a case of a serious blood disorder killed a healthy, young physician. Here are highlights from a major news story about the Florida doctor's death:

"Just three days after he received the Pfizer vaccine, Dr. Gregory Michael, 56, of Miami Beach developed symptoms for immune thrombocytopenia, a rare blood disorder that stops the creation of platelets, which are necessary for clotting. … He spent two weeks in the hospital where he died from a brain hemorrhage." His wife disclosed that he entered the emergency room with a platelet count of zero and that he was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit with a diagnosis of "acute ITP caused by a reaction to the COVID vaccine."

This too was noted: "Others who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine also seemed to have developed the same disorder. Luz Legaspi, 72, woke up to find bruises on her arms and legs and bleeding blisters in her mouth just a day after receiving her first dose of the Moderna vaccine. When she went to a New York City hospital, she was similarly diagnosed with the same blood disorder." Her life was saved because her doctors used a different treatment that increased her platelet count from zero to 6,000, to 40,000 and to a healthy 71,000 within days.

It's clear that there is very early proof of vaccine-induced blood problems soon after the start of shots. The story noted that, "37 people have developed such a disorder."

Importantly, there was another news story, also in February, that noted: "At least 36 people may have developed a rare blood disorder, known as immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), after taking either Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines." Also reported was that CDC said, "No cases of thrombocytopenia were reported during the trials of either Moderna's or Pfizer's vaccines." Trials that were rushed.

As you read on keep in mind that the vaccine blood problem emerged soon after COVID experimental vaccines began being used. But months later the government and public health system has largely ignored the blood problem.

Important new U.K. research on VITT

This month the esteemed medical journal The Lancet published a long, detailed study reporting that verified VITT associated with experimental COVD vaccines pose more serious medical impacts than brain bleeds not caused by vaccines. Here are some highlights from this article.

"A new syndrome of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) has emerged as a rare side-effect of vaccination against COVID-19."

The study examined detailed medical records of "95 patients, 70 had VITT and 25 did not." All had brain blood problems.

Here is the key finding: "The primary outcome of death or dependency [hospital staff needed] occurred more frequently in patients with VITT-associated cerebral venous thrombosis (33 [47%] of 70 patients) compared with the non-VITT control group (four [16%] of 25 patients; p=0·0061). … More patients died during admission in the VITT-associated cerebral venous thrombosis group (20 [29%] of 70 patients) than in the non-VITT group (one [4%] of 25 patients; p=0·011)." Again, a significant result – seven times worse rate of deaths for the vaccine induced blood problem.

The big conclusion: "Cerebral venous thrombosis is more severe in the context of VITT." In other words, brain blood clots were worse in VITT patients.

The median time interval between vaccination and cerebral venous thrombosis symptom onset was nine days in patients with VITT and 11 days in those without VITT. Worse outcomes happened faster in VITT patients.

The patients in this study were all vaccinated on or before April 30, 2021, and before this date most individuals vaccinated in the U.K. were aged 45 years or older.

The main conclusion: "VITT appears to be a very rare side-effect of vaccination with the (AstraZeneca) vaccine, the risk of which is likely to be greatly outweighed by the benefit of vaccination against COVID-19 for most people." This positive view of experimental COVID vaccines is what is normally voiced by those in the medical establishment. Perhaps they fear repercussion from research funders.

More new U.K. research

Just published is an article from British researchers that identified 170 definite and 50 probable cases of VITT. All the patients had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and presented five to 48 days (median, 14) after vaccination. The age range was 18 to 79 years (median, 48), with no sex preponderance. Importantly, there were no identifiable medical risk factors, meaning the cause was surely a result of the vaccine. From March to June 2021 overall mortality was 22%. But that death rate increased to 73% among patients with platelet counts below 30,000 per cubic millimeter [normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000] and intracranial hemorrhage. An important finding was that VITT was blamed on the production of anti-PF4 antibodies after exposure to vaccine components.

The researchers offered rather high rates of VITT among the vaccinated, with the AstraZeneca product, namely at least 1:100,000 among adults, ages 50 or older, and at least 1:50,000 for younger people. Or, considering the huge numbers of people vaccinated, they translate to 1,000 per 100 million and 2,000 per 100 million. These are high rates of often deadly VITT. Keep in mind that many people may be dying from blood problems but no test done to verify if a vaccine was the cause.

[Compare these to figures from May of 400 blood problems per 100 million reported by U.K.'s regulator Medical and Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) and 1,000 cases per 100 million doses reported by Germany.]

Commenting on this new study, Rajiv Pruthi, of the Mayo Clinic urged the U.S. to "remain vigilant" even if the AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for use by the FDA. "Clinicians who are seeing patients with low platelets, headaches, blood clots coming in, regardless of the vaccine they got, should consider [VITT]," he said. Very good advice the public should be aware of.

An April article, "Towards Understanding [AstraZeneca] Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT)" by the esteemed German researcher Andreas Greinacher and colleagues, detailed the mechanisms causing inflammation and blood problems. "In summary, our study provides a mechanism by which an adenoviral vector vaccine can trigger an immune response leading to highly reactive anti-PF4 antibodies [causing] prothrombotic consequences."

Canadian physician reports high levels of microscopic clots

Dr. Charles Hoffe has been practicing medicine for 28 years in a small, rural town in British Columbia, Canada, and recently gave a long interview. He has given about 900 doses of the Moderna experimental mRNA vaccine to his patients. So, contrary to some critics, he is no anti-vaccine doctor; at least he was not originally.

The core problem he has seen are microscopic clots in his patients' tiniest capillaries. He said, "Blood clots occurring at a capillary level – this has never before been seen. This is not a rare disease. This is an absolutely new phenomenon."

Most importantly, he has emphasized these micro-clots are too small to show up on CT scans, MRI and other conventional tests, such as angiograms, and can only be detected using the D-dimer blood test. This is a standard test that indicates whether blood clots are being actively formed somewhere within a person's vascular system.

Using the latter, he found that 62% of his patients injected with an mRNA shot were positive for clotting, not a small fraction that can be easily dismissed. He has explained what is happening in bodies. The spike proteins in the vaccine become "part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium. This means that these cells which line your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth so that your blood flows smoothly now have these little spikey bits sticking out. … When the platelet comes through the capillary it suddenly hits all these COVID spikes and it becomes absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form to block that vessel." Medically, these clots are likely to deplete platelets.

Hoffe made an important distinction: "The blood clots we hear about which the media claim are very rare are the big blood clots which are the ones that cause strokes and show up on CT scans, MRI, etc. The clots I'm talking about are microscopic and too small to find on any scan. They can thus only be detected using the D-dimer test. … The most alarming part of this is that there are some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs which cannot regenerate. When those tissues are damaged by blood clots they are permanently damaged."

This is his pessimistic, scientific view: "Blood vessels in their lungs are now blocked up. In turn, this causes the heart to need to work harder to try to keep up against a much greater resistance trying to get the blood through your lungs. This is called pulmonary artery hypertension – high blood pressure in the lungs because the blood simply cannot get through effectively. People with this condition usually die of heart failure within a few short years."

Dr. Hoffe's views have been suppressed by big media., but were covered well in another alternative news site. And the doctor got some attention by submitting an open letter to the provincial Ministry of Health. A key point in that was this: "It must be emphasised, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some devastating disease. These were previously healthy people, who were offered an experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side-effects, to protect them against an illness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been ruined."

The concept of micro blood clots has also been invoked by others as a serious impact of COVID itself. The eminent Dr. Peter McCullough noted, "So, this is a very different type of blood clotting that we would see with major blood clots in the arteries and veins – for instance, blood clots involved in stroke and heart attack, blood clots involved in major blood vessels in the legs. This was a different type of clotting and in fact the Italians courageously did some autopsies and found micro blood clots in the lungs. And so, we understood in the end, the reason why the lungs fail is not because the virus is there. It is because micro blood clots are there. … When people can't breathe, the problem is micro-blood clotting in the lungs. … The spicule on the ball of the of the virus itself which damages blood vessels, that causes blood clotting." He has also openly stated that none of the COVID vaccines are safe for most people at little risk from COVID-19.

If spike protein is the cause of micro blood clots in COVID sufferers, it is also reasonable to see the same phenomenon in vaccinated people impregnated with spike proteins, as Dr. Hoffe explained.

As to clots throughout the body, consider what NIH has said: "The clots can limit or block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the body's organs, such as the brain, kidneys, and heart. As a result, serious health problems can develop."

As to the Canadian situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in July estimated the rate of vaccine-related blood clotting in Canadians who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and said there have been 27 confirmed cases to date in Canada, with five deaths among those cases, a rather high death rate.

This is consistent with six deaths out of 28 blood clot cases reported by Yale University for the J&J vaccine in the U.S. Also noted was that these were a particularly rare and dangerous blood clot in the brain, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), because it appears in the brain's venous sinuses. Also noted was that there were abnormally low platelet levels in their blood, an unusual situation also found for those impacted by the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. Ryan Cole – proof of blood clots from a pathology expert

There is a very important video of an August presentation by the highly credentialed and experienced pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole on the topic "What the vaccine spike protein does to the body." This video shows a large number of medical slides of different kinds of tissues in COVID vaccine victims obtained typically from autopsies. Dr. Cole shows many examples of microscopic blood clots in key tissues, such as the lungs.

His detailed work strongly supports what Dr. Hoffe has found and discussed.

Expertise of former Pfizer executive

In June former Pfizer executive Dr. Michael Yeadon added his voice of deep expertise on vaccines to the blood clot issue. "These COVID vaccines are not safe," he said. "The gene based design makes your body manufacture virus spike protein, and we know and we've known for years that virus spike protein triggers blood clots," Yeadon explained. "That's a fundamental problem."

Yeadon revealed the astronomically high adverse events from the vaccine alone should have shut them down. "Young people are not susceptible to COVID-19. They're not at risk," Dr. Yeadon said. "It's a crazy thing then to vaccinate them with something that is actually 50 times more likely to kill them than the virus itself."

Dr. Yeadon said the CDC VAERS system has reported roughly 5,000 vaccine deaths in the first six months of 2021. "Normally there's 200 a year for all vaccines combined," he said.

"I'm very pro-vaccines," Yeadon said. "My biggest beef with the [COVID] vaccines include serious concerns about safety. They have not been sufficiently tested. They were approved for emergency use fraudulently, in my view, because they shouldn't do it if there are safe and effective medicines. And there are. They have just been hidden."

Yeadon said hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin and inhaled steroids are all safe and effective at treating the coronavirus. Each was suppressed by Dr. Fauci, the scientific establishment and the media. Truth was suppressed to promote use of experimental vaccines.

Research from Doctors for COVID Ethics

A July medical research article by two distinguished physicians, Michael Palmer and Sucharit Bhakdi, associated with the group Doctors for COVID Ethics, examined the original research done for the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Here are highlights from this important paper.

"The dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein and its interactions with the human immune system, conferring risks of clotting and leakage of blood vessels, are becoming increasingly well-known. But how far and wide in the body can such dangers spread? What does that mean for vaccine safety?"

"We summarize the findings of an animal study which Pfizer submitted to the Japanese health authorities in 2020, and which pertained to the distribution and elimination of a model mRNA vaccine. We show that this study clearly presaged grave risks of blood clotting and other adverse effects. The failure to monitor and assess these risks in the subsequent clinical trials, and the grossly negligent review process in conjunction with the emergency use authorizations, have predictably resulted in an unprecedented medical disaster.

"Pfizer's animal data clearly presaged the following risks and dangers: blood clotting shortly after vaccination, potentially leading to heart attacks, stroke, and venous thrombosis.

"We must emphasize again that each of these risks could readily be inferred from the cited limited preclinical data, but were not followed up with appropriate in-depth investigations. In particular, the clinical trials did not monitor any laboratory parameters that could have provided information on these risks, such as those related to blood coagulation (e.g. D-dimers/thrombocytes), muscle cell damage (e.g. troponin/creatine kinase), or liver damage (e.g. γ-glutamyltransferase). That the various regulatory agencies granted emergency use authorization based on such incomplete and insufficient data amounts to nothing less than gross negligence.

"Since the so-called clinical trials were carried out with such negligence, the real trials are occurring only now – on a massive scale, and with devastating results. This vaccine, and others, are often called 'experimental.' Calling off this failed experiment is long overdue. Continuing or even mandating the use of this poisonous vaccine, and the apparently imminent issuance of full approval for it are crimes against humanity."

The strong language used by these doctors is worthy of respect.

Research from Europe on victims of vaccine-induced blood clots

In June a medical paper by experienced European physicians and medical researchers described four cases of patients that suffered from COVID vaccine-induced blood clots. They presented with varying symptoms that posed challenges for doctors to address. Here are some highlights from this paper.

"Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) is a novel entity that emerged in March 2021 following reports of unusual thrombosis after (AstraZeneca) vaccination. … The present study highlights the issues associated with the recognition of VITT, the limitations of current guidance and the need for heightened clinical vigilance as our understanding of the pathophysiology of this novel condition evolves. … As of 4 April 2021, a total of 169 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and 53 cases of splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT) had been reported to the European drug safety database EudraVigilance."

"Over recent weeks, the concept of VITT has emerged as an entirely novel clinical entity that can be associated with significant morbidity and mortality, even in young and otherwise healthy recipients. The limited clinical data regarding this rare disorder associated with use of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) adenoviral vaccines has posed significant clinical challenges."

"We believe that the clinico-pathological spectrum associated with VITT may be much wider than first envisaged. This hypothesis is supported by the cases presented in the present study."

What is clear is that the blood clot condition in vaccinated people is serious, and the medical community's ability to address the problem is far from proven.

Wall Street Journal and Nature Journal

To its credit, the Wall Street Journal published a long article in July on the COVID vaccine blood clot issue. Here are highlights from it.

"Canadian researchers say they have pinpointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies in the blood of some people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, offering fresh clues to what causes rare blood clots associated with the shot."

"The peer-reviewed findings, by a team of researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, were published … by the science journal Nature. They could help doctors rapidly test for and treat the unusual clotting, arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding."

"The blood clotting, which some scientists have named vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT, has also been linked to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 shot, though incidents have occurred less frequently with that shot than with AstraZeneca."

"Though rare, the condition has proven deadly in more than 170 adults post-vaccination in the U.K., Europe and U.S., according to government tallies. Many were younger adults who appeared healthy before vaccination, researchers and drug regulators say."

"The total number of cases after first or second doses in the U.K. was 395 through June 23. … Of the 395, 70 people have died. European officials said this month that they have seen 479 potential cases of VITT out of 51.4 million AstraZeneca vaccinations. … Far fewer potential cases – 21 … followed J&;J vaccinations in Europe. Of those cases, 100 deaths occurred after AstraZeneca vaccination and four after Johnson & Johnson, European regulators said." Those are high death rates.

"U.S. health officials said in late June that they have identified 38 confirmed cases of the blood-clotting syndrome out of more than 12.3 million people who received the J&J vaccine. … The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May that three cases had been fatal and evidence 'suggests a plausible causal association between the combination of low platelets and clotting and the vaccine.'" Again, that combination can explain serious bleeding events.

Interestingly, this article did not mention the previously discussed case of the Canadian doctor and his findings about microscopic blood clotting.

New York Times

In April, there was limited New York Times coverage of stoppages of some vaccines: "First it was AstraZeneca. Now Johnson & Johnson. Last week, British regulators and the European Union's medical agency said they had established a possible link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and very rare, though sometimes fatal, blood clots. The pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in Europe over similar concerns threatens to hurt a sluggish rollout that was just starting to gain momentum." Also noted was that states paused use of the J&J vaccine after a U.S. advisory.

"Regulators have asked vaccine recipients and doctors to look out for certain symptoms, including severe and persistent headaches and tiny blood spots under the skin."

New England Journal of Medicine

In April this journal published three research articles on blood clotting related to COVID vaccines and a long editorial by two physicians reviewing all the work. Here are highlights from the latter.

"The Journal has now highlighted three independent descriptions of 39 persons with a newly described syndrome characterized by thrombosis and thrombocytopenia that developed five to 24 days after initial vaccination with [the AstraZeneca vaccine]. … These persons were healthy or in medically stable condition, and very few were known to have had previous thrombosis or a preexisting prothrombotic condition. Most of the patients included in these reports were women younger than 50 years of age, some of whom were receiving estrogen-replacement therapy or oral contraceptives. A remarkably high percentage of the patients had thromboses at unusual sites – specifically, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis or thrombosis in the portal, splanchnic, or hepatic veins. Other patients presented with deep venous thrombi, pulmonary emboli, or acute arterial thromboses. … High levels of d-dimers and low levels of fibrinogen were common and suggest systemic activation of coagulation. Approximately 40% of the patients died, some from ischemic brain injury, superimposed hemorrhage, or both conditions, often after anticoagulation."

"Better understanding of how the vaccine induces these platelet-activating antibodies might also provide insight into the duration of antigen exposure and the risk of reoccurrence of thrombosis, which will inform the need for extended anticoagulation and might lead to improvements in vaccine design."

Here is the final conclusion; "The questions of whether certain populations can be identified as more suitable candidates for one or another vaccine and who and how to monitor for this rare potential complication will require additional study." But it is not clear whether CDC and NIH are funding such work.

Salk Institute

In April, the Salk Institute promoted coverage of research conducted by a number of people associated with it. The chief finding was that the spike protein associated with the COVID virus and with vaccines was connected to strokes, heart attacks and blood clots.

"The paper, published in Circulation Research, also shows conclusively that COVID-19 is a vascular disease, demonstrating exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages and attacks the vascular system on a cellular level. … The paper provides clear confirmation and a detailed explanation of the mechanism through which the [spike] protein damages vascular cells."

A subsequent article in May examined this work and made several important observations. Here is its perspective, as relevant to the COVID vaccines. "The prestigious Salk Institute … has authored and published the bombshell scientific study revealing that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein used in the Covid jabs is what's actually causing vascular damage. Critically, all three of the experimental Covid vaccines currently under emergency use authorisation in the UK either inject patients with the spike protein or, via mRNA technology, instruct the patient's own body to manufacture the spike protein and release them into the blood system."

"The Salk Institute study proves the assumption made by the vaccine industry, that the spike protein is inert and harmless, to be false and dangerously inaccurate."

"The research proves that the Covid vaccines are capable of inducing vascular disease and directly causing injuries and deaths stemming to blood clots and other vascular reactions. This is all caused by the spike protein that's engineered into the vaccines."

Report by 57 Medical Experts

This May report was prepared by nearly five dozen highly respected doctors, scientists and public policy experts from across the globe. It went public and was urgently sent to world leaders as well as all who are associated with the production and distribution of the various COVID-19 vaccines in circulation today. The report demanded an immediate stop to COVID vaccinations. Dr. McCullough was one of the signatories.

"Despite calls for caution, the risks of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination have been minimized or ignored by health organizations and government authorities," said the experts.

On the issue of blood clotting in vaccinated people the report said this:

"Some adverse reactions, including blood-clotting disorders, have already been reported in healthy and young vaccinated people. These cases led to the suspension or cancellation of the use of adenoviral vectorized [AstraZeneca] and [J&J] vaccines in some countries. It has now been proposed that vaccination with [AstraZeneca vaccine] can result in immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) mediated by platelet-activating antibodies against Platelet factor-4, which clinically mimics autoimmune heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Unfortunately, the risk was overlooked when authorizing these vaccines, although adenovirus-induced thrombocytopenia has been known for more than a decade, and has been a consistent event with adenoviral vectors. The risk of VITT would presumably be higher in those already at risk of blood clots, including women who use oral contraceptives, making it imperative for clinicians to advise their patients accordingly."

Dr. Merritt reveals data trend about vaccine related bleeding

In a July article titled "Are 'Vaccines' Harming More Than the 'Vaxxed'?" Dr. Lee Merritt made this observation: "In addition to deaths, there have also been issues with bleeding and thrombocytopenia. If one enters the search terms 'bleeding,' 'hemorrhage,' 'thrombocytopenia,' and 'pancytopenia' into VAERS, one finds zero reports for 1980, five for 1990, 22 for 2000, 32 for 2010, 34 for 2020 (18 of which were from COVID vaccines), and 493 for the first five months of 2021 alone – 492 of which were from COVID vaccines!" Again, bleeding has been connected to blood clots and these have been connected to all the major experimental COVID vaccines.

Pittsburgh case study

A June article reported that physicians did not save the life of a patient that had both severe large blood clots and low platelet count. He was hospitalized a few days after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. This was noted: "The distribution of thrombosis, especially the cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, was characteristic of VITT or TTS." Also, blood testing revealed positive platelet factor 4 enzyme. The doctors admitted: "Had we suspected VITT or TTS earlier, we would have treated the patient differently." That just illustrates the difficulty of physicians staying on top of the considerable research in this area. With better information and treatment, including published reports of the blood issue for the Moderna vaccine, his life might have been saved.

Like nearly all articles by establishment physicians this one stressed the use of "safe" COVID vaccines. This was also stressed in an accompanying editorial that mentioned: "The highest reported incidence is 5 cases among about 130,000 Norwegian recipients of the [AstraZeneca] vaccine." This statistical view of the medical establishment was expressed as: "any potential risks of vaccination must be interpreted in the context of the overall morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 itself." It also stressed blood clots in hospitalized COVID patients. This thinking is an intentional distraction from seeing the ugly truths about harm from experimental vaccines.

Conclusions

Here is the vaccine quandary: Supporters of the COVID vaccines are quick to emphasize that relatively few recipients have experienced post-vaccination blood clotting. True, except for the findings of the Canadian physician about microscopic blood clots in most of his patients that major news media have ignored. Also ignored are the findings from the Salk Institute, which provide a rationale for seeing spike proteins that invade bodies after vaccination as causing clots. Even vaccines not directly including spike proteins – the AstraZeneca and J&J adenovirus vector vaccines – pose a problem because they send genetic instructions into cells to produce the spike protein of the coronavirus.

It cannot be emphasized enough that the vast majority of U.S. COVID victims – over 500,000 of the over 600,000 official COVID deaths – could have been saved through early home/outpatient treatment as detailed in "Pandemic Blunder." The proven treatments can stop COVID infection in its early virus replication phase and, therefore, prevent blood clots as the infection progresses.

The public also needs strong information about the many advantages of natural immunity, from prior COVID infection or life exposure to various coronaviruses. This is far better than vaccine-induced artificial immunity that does less to protect against COVID variants and makes people susceptible to breakthrough infections. For most healthy, relatively young (less than age 70) people the benefits of COVID vaccination do not outweigh the risks. Dr. McCullough was correct in saying that the better approach to COVID vaccination would have limited it to perhaps 20 million Americans with serious COVID risks.

On the issue of whether all COVID vaccines pose a blood clot threat, consider an April study by Oxford University that found the number of people who receive blood clots after getting vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine are about the same for those who get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca vaccine. And as already cited the J&J vaccine has also been implicated for clots.

Also, Dr. McCullough has noted: "FDA has warnings on J&J, for instance on blood clots in the brain. There are analyses showing that blood clots are, to a greater extent, with Pfizer and Moderna."

He went on to emphasize this about spike proteins: "The mechanism of action is clearly poisonous, and then we know that the generation of the spike protein, itself, it damages local tissues, it's not natural for a human cell to produce this foreign spike protein. We've never asked the human body to produce a foreign protein, ever. This is so radically new to do this and to do it on a mass scale and to, let alone express on the cell surface and have the body start to attack its own cells and then, let it circulate in the bloodstream, where we know it damages blood cells and causes blood clotting."

What needs attention by FDA, CDC and NIH is the need to do more testing of vaccine victims to discover through blood testing and autopsies the nature and extent of blood clotting. Thus, the importance of the work of pathology expert Dr. Cole.

For those wanting to see many examples of COVID vaccine negative health impacts this website is recommended. The mission is: "This website is dedicated to sharing the truth about these people and their testimonials. Watch for yourself and make up your own mind. Is it worth it to risk life-changing and even fatal side effects from a vaccine for a disease that is survived by 99.98% of people under 70?"

Only by seeing or reading many horrendous stories of vaccine victims dying from blood problems can the public truly understand and appreciate how dangerous the experimental vaccines are for many people. Taking a shot is a gamble. Will you become a blood victim?

Of course, the risk of getting serious blood clots seems much higher for those who get a serious case COVID-19 then it is for those who get vaccinated. They tend to be acute, near-term impacts amenable to various treatments, though sadly not lifesaving in all cases.

Most insidious in the long run, perhaps years after the shots, are the microscopic blood clots noted by Dr. Hoffe and Dr. McCullough, and revealed through tissue examination by Dr. Cole. That may impact the lives of many people, perhaps millions. If and when that scenario emerges, who will be criminally prosecuted? Will all the vaccine proponents admit they made a huge mistake?

