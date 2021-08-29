Study: Previous COVID-19 infection prevents delta better than Pfizer shot

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the government health establishment continue to insist vaccines provide superior immunity to natural infection, contradicting the consensus prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the largest real-world analysis to date found people previously infected with COVID-19 are at lower risk of contracting the delta variant than people who received two doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech

The paper by Israeli researchers concluded people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine were nearly six times more likely to contract a delta infection and seven times more likely to have symptomatic disease than those who recovered.

The researchers said the analysis "demonstrated that natural immunity affords longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization due to the delta variant."

The data, posted as a preprint article on medRxiv, has not yet been peer reviewed.

Significantly, the study was conducted in one of the most highly COVID-19-vaccinated countries in the world. The researchers analyzed the medical records of tens of thousands of Israelis between June 1 and Aug. 14, when the delta variant was dominant, focusing on infections, symptoms and hospitalizations.

Commenting on the study, Stanford professor of medicine Jay Bhattacharya said it confirmed previous research.

"The immunity of recovered COVID patients was clear in the data last year, even as prominent scientists doubted it in the John Snow memorandum," he said via Twitter.

The John Snow Memoranudum was a letter published in the British journal The Lancet signed by 120 scientists opposing a strategy of herd immunity by infection.

Dr. Robert W. Malone, a key developer of the mRNA vaccine, has emphasized the declining efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, as evidenced by President Biden's plan for booster shots.

"It seems like the wheels are coming off the universal vaccine policy bus. Which leaves me wondering who is going to get thrown under it," he said.

On Friday, Biden said that he and his top health adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have discussed moving up the timeline of the booster shots from eight months after the second shot to five months.

Biden explained that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a meeting Friday in the Oval Office, advised him to "start earlier."

Bloomberg reported Biden's decision is "relying substantially on data from Israel."

Data from the United Kingdom, meanwhile, indicate that vaccinated people also are spreading the coronavirus.

"We don't have anything which will stop that transmission to other people," said Dr. Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

Latest UK Delta covid data is ugly. 67% of deaths are vaccinated

— Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) August 25, 2021

In a column this week for the Blaze, Daniel Horowitz summarized 15 studies showing natural immunity from COVID-19 through infection is superior to vaccines.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration issued guidance stating a vaccine is still needed to confirm immunity from the COVID-19 virus.

The FDA said "antibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination."

However, Horowitz notes that even the Centers for Disease Control is conceding that immunity from the vaccines, particularly the Pfizer shot, is rapidly waning. A recent Mayo Clinic study, for example, found Pfizer's efficacy against infection is only 42%.

In Southern Nevada, during the period Aug. 11-19, 50 of the 96 people recorded to have died of COVID-19 were fully vaccinated. That amounts to 52% of the deaths, while just 46% of the county is vaccinated, reported the Red State blog.

Red State noted that the 6-point swing isn't enough to justify saying the vaccine is more dangerous than being unvaccinated, "but the narrative that the vaccine makes it so you are less likely to die from COVID-19 doesn't hold water in this case."

Many of the vaccine mandates being implemented in the wake of FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine make no exceptions for regular testing or proof of natural immunity through prior infection.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi admits they know vaccination will induce escape mutations. Not to worry though, they're planning to roll out new variant vaccines to deal with it.

