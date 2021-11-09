Americans overwhelmingly reject Biden's plan to give illegals $450,000: Poll

Americans by a large majority dislike and disapprove of Joe Biden's plan to hand over vast amounts of cash -- $450,000 per person – to illegal immigrants who broke U.S. law to enter the country.

They also, by nearly as large a majority, are telling Biden to close the southern border until the crisis he created is fixed.

It's a poll by the Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, that surveyed more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters Nov. 1-4.

It found 67% of American voters do not approve of the Biden plan to pay illegal immigrants separated at the southern border for their "psychological trauma." That includes 56% who "strongly disapprove. Not even 19% approve of the plan.

Some children were separated from their parents at the border in order to follow safety and security guidelines for their custody. One problem has been that some illegal aliens were arriving in the U.S. with children who were not their own, because of benefits for "families," creating the potential for abuse.

Further, 55% of respondents said they want the border closed.

"We were not surprised by the election results in VA and NJ. For more than six months, our polling has consistently found that overwhelming majorities of Americans in all parties are opposed to the insane policies coming out of Washington, D.C., since Biden came to office," explained Mark Meckler, president of Convention of the States Action.

"As soon as Americans had a chance to register their views at the ballot box, everyone saw the results. For the good of the nation and for the good for their own party, the left needs to reverse course immediately and get back to common sense."

He continued, "Halting ridiculous payments to criminals to violated our laws and came here illegally would be a good start, and stopping more of those people from illegally crossing would be another one."

Biden, when he took office, immediately reversed a long list of policies and practices implemented by President Trump that had had success at reducing the flow of illegal aliens into the country.

Those included construction of a border wall and having those seeking asylum remain in Mexico until their court cases were heard.

The result was a message signaled throughout the world that America's southern border was open and hundreds of thousands of newcomers left their homes to come to the U.S. for its opportunities and publicly funded benefits.

The poll revealed 52% of independent voters think Biden should close the border until a solution is reached to deal with the crises of migrant caravans, human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Among Republicans, that figure is 83%. And among even Democrats, nearly 30% agreed.

On the issue of massive cash windfalls for illegal aliens, 67% of independents disapprove of Biden's agenda, 88% of Republicans oppose the plan, and even nearly 46% of Democrats do not support their own party's leader.

Just the News reported the cash payments were being considered for those "who were separated from their families" after entering the U.S. illegally, because of a lawsuit by the ACLU that claimed the illegal aliens suffered "trauma."

