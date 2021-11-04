College greenlights Christian student group a week after lawsuit filed

(FOX NEWS) -- The University of Houston-Clear Lake granted recognition to a Christian student organization a week after a religious freedom group sued the school for denying that recognition.
According to a lawsuit filed by Alliance Defending Freedom on October 25, officials at the University of Houston-Clear Lake took issue with the group Ratio Christi, which requires its leaders to "subscribe to and identify with its members’ shared purpose and beliefs."
Ratio Christi is a student organization that "uses apologetics to share the Gospel and to strengthen Christians for the challenges that we face on college and university campuses," according to its website.
