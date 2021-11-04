A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College greenlights Christian student group a week after lawsuit filed

'There is a clear bias against conservative and religious organizations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2021 at 9:58pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The University of Houston-Clear Lake granted recognition to a Christian student organization a week after a religious freedom group sued the school for denying that recognition.

According to a lawsuit filed by Alliance Defending Freedom on October 25, officials at the University of Houston-Clear Lake took issue with the group Ratio Christi, which requires its leaders to "subscribe to and identify with its members’ shared purpose and beliefs."

Ratio Christi is a student organization that "uses apologetics to share the Gospel and to strengthen Christians for the challenges that we face on college and university campuses," according to its website.

Read the full story ›

