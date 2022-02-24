Russian forces capture Chernobyl power plant

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Russian military forces have captured the infamous Chernobyl nuclear power plant after Ukraine's president issued a warning that the Russians were attempting to seize control.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, said the plant had been captured, adding that it was "impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe," Reuters reported. Podolyak's statement came hours after Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that "Russian occupation forces" were trying to seize control of the nuclear plant, adding that this was a "declaration of war against the whole of Europe."

"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Zelensky said.

