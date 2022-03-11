Latino professor who teaches about racism punished for teaching about racism

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Latino philosophy professor at San Diego State University whose academic expertise includes topics of race and racism has been abruptly removed from teaching two of his courses.

At issue is Professor J. Angelo Corlett’s use of racial epithets to explain the difference between racial and racist language.

“On March 1 an unidentified Black student, who was not registered in Corlett’s critical thinking course, stopped by and repeatedly challenged Corlett’s mention of epithets, particularly one regarded as the most offensive slur against Black people,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported March 6.

