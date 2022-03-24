Taliban closes girls' schools just hours after reopening

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Taliban closed girls' schools just hours after reopening on Wednesday for the first time in almost seven months following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“When I came to school in the early morning, I was so happy, I saw our principal was crying, I did not know the reason. After that, all the students were crying,” a student identified as Uranus told TOLO, an Afghanistan news outlet.
After the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan's Ministry of Education closed schools for girls after 6th grade with the promise to reopen at a later date.
