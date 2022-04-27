Fallout for McCarthy: Tucker Carlson calls him 'puppet' of Democrats

The fallout for U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from a tape recording revealing his plan, in the tumultuous days after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, that he'd ask President Trump to resign, continues, with the nation's top-rated cable news personality describing him now as a "puppet" for Democrats.

Yet members of the GOP, many of them, still appear to line up in support of his expected bid to be House speaker if Republicans take the majority in the U.S. House this fall.

The Washington Examiner said Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who is has the top-rated show, warned Republicans against supporting McCarthy.

"Unless conservatives get their act together right away, Kevin McCarthy, or one of his highly liberal allies, like Elise Stefanik, is very likely to be speaker of the House in January. That would mean we will have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party," Carlson charged.

The Examiner claimed, "In focus is a GOP leadership call Jan. 10 in which McCarthy fretted over certain members of the Republican Party inciting more violence after the Capitol riot. Among those lawmakers being discussed were Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado."

McCarthy also reportedly expressed concern about certain voices on social media:

Carlson explained McCarthy's recordings sound like "an MSNBC contributor."

The recordings were assembled for a coming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future," to be out next month.

McCarthy had denied reports he had made the Trump statements, but then audio was released. He said later he had talked with Trump about the comments, and they remained friends.

The Press-Democrat reported McCarthy told other members of the GOP that he never followed through on his own comment, and he never asked Trump to resign.

The report said it was the first time he "defended private conversations around the siege that have spilled into the open and jeopardized his leadership."

Republicans appeared to not condemn him for the recordings.

"He’s got the support of the conference and then some," explained Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., scolded reporters with, "You guys obsess over January 6. Nobody cares. It's history."

McCarthy actually is at a critical point in his years-long campaign to be speaker.

A campaign within a GOP House majority after November would be his second try, after he fell short in 2015.

The report said the recordings suggest McCarthy was "fed up" with the president following the 2020 election results, which now are known to have been influenced inappropriately by Mark Zuckerberg's $420 million donation to election officials, Twitter's decision to suppress accurate, and damaging reporting about the Biden empire's international business schemes, and more.

Trump and McCarthy spoke after the recordings were revealed, and Trump said he was not mad about them.

A commentary at MSN seemed to revel in the problem the recordings created for McCarthy, calling him a "blatant liar."

The commentary explained, "Unsurprisingly, Democrats responded with a mix of astonishment and elation when many learned of McCarthy being caught in a new series of bald-faced lies, thanks to another truth-bearing audio recording."

The commentary doesn't mention the blatant "Russia collusion" lies on which the Democrat party campaigned for several years.

Fox News suggested any break between McCarthy and the party support he needs likely would end up being a minority.

That report noted McCarthy got a "standing ovation" at a House GOP meeting Wednesday.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., accused the GOP of being "radical."

"It's not complicated," he charged, "It's a five point playbook. Number one, lie. Number two, lie. Number three, lie. Number four, lie. Number five, lie again."

But his own party already has been embroiled in a long list of its own lying scandals. The Hillary Clinton campaign and DNC were fined by the Federal Election Commission over their actions and statements regarding payments during the 2016 race.

And at least three Clinton supporters, including a lawyer for her campaign, have faced, or are facing, charges they lied to federal officials about various aspects of the campaign.

Further, after their "Russia collusion" claims were thoroughly debunked by a special counsel, there were some Democrats who still clung to the claims.

