Money U.S.ENERGY WOES
California governor reconsiders shutting down nuclear plant

State's last remaining facility set to close by 2025

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2022 at 3:22pm
Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant (video screenshot)

Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant (video screenshot)

(DAILY WIRE) – As California’s need for energy continues to rise, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is now reconsidering whether or not to close the state’s last remaining nuclear power plant.

California’s last remaining nuclear power plant was set to close by 2025, but Newsom seems to be getting cold feet. He told a local TV station that he is in support of “keeping all options on the table” to ensure the state has a “reliable grid” heading into the summer.

“It is very, very hard at this point, to turn this battleship around,” Katie Tubb, research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Wire. “The first reactor is scheduled to close in 2024, the second in 2025. There’s a process to actually getting beyond those dates…”

WND News Services
