Dinesh D'Souza challenges Bill Barr to debate over '2000 Mules'

After watching Bill Barr laugh about the vote-fraud probe featured in "2000 Mules," the film's producer, Dinesh D'Souza, has challenged the former attorney general to a debate.

Barr's reaction came in a video deposition featured in a hearing Monday by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

"My opinion then, and my opinion now, is that the election was not stolen by fraud," Barr said.

"And I haven't seen anything since the election that changes my mind, including the '2000 Mules' movie," he added before laughing.

TRENDING: Candidates: Not enough experience or too much – which is it?

D'Souza reacted on Twitter: "I'd like to invite Bill Barr to a public debate on election fraud. Given his blithe chuckling dismissal of #2000Mules this should be easy for him. What do you say, Barr? Do you dare to back up your belly laughs with arguments that can withstand rebuttal and cross-examination?"

The level of ignorance displayed by Bill Barr here is truly stunning. He doesn’t seem to understand the very concept of geotracking. I’ll address this in detail on my podcast tomorrow https://t.co/zfEWm5gVCx — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 13, 2022

The True the Vote investigators used cellphone location data and surveillance video to uncover what they describe as a highly coordinated operation in key battleground states carried out by left-wing groups that collected mail-in ballots and paid "mules" to stuff them in unattended drop boxes, typically in the middle of the night.

Is Bill Barr believable on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (2 Votes) 99% (134 Votes)

Barr argued in his deposition that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was "unimpressed" with the geotracking evidence. The GBI director said in a letter in September to True the Vote investigator Gregg Phillips, a data analyst and election intelligence specialist, that the data "while curious, does not rise to the level of probable cause that a crime has been committed."

Barr was less judicious, testifying that the "cellphone data is singularly unimpressive."

"I mean, basically, if you take 2 million cellphones and figure out where they are in a big city like Atlanta or wherever, just by definition you are going to find that many hundreds of them have passed by and spent time in the vicinity of these boxes," he said.

"And the premise if you go by five boxes or whatever it was that that's a mule is just indefensible."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht reacted to Barr's comments in an interview Monday with "War Room."

Engelbrecht said Barr never reached out to True the Vote to find out what the group had discovered before coming to a judgment.

"We are perilously close to losing that which binds us together, that free and fair vote," she told Steve Bannon.

"I'm disappointed to see Bill Barr do it (but) not surprised," she said. "It's been our experience with law enforcement to this point."

Engelbrecht said that with state and federal law enforcement officials "proving to be absent," True the Vote will be working with sheriffs across the country who already are following up on the evidence.

See Engelbrecht's remarks:

In a "fact check," the Associated Press concluded the True the Vote analysis was "flawed" because cellphone tracking isn't accurate enough. D'Souza argued Monday on Twitter that for an alleged "mule," or ballot trafficker, to be counted, the threshold was to have visited 10 different drop boxes during the election cycle.

"Is there anyone competent in cell phone geotracking who will defend what Bill Barr said?" D'Souza asked. "He insists that random people in a busy city going past ballot dropboxes cannot be distinguished from mules who each go on routes and stop specifically at 10 or more dropboxes. Is this true?"

True the Vote also obtained 4 million minutes of surveillance footage from drop boxes via public records requests.

Is there anyone competent in cell phone geotracking who will defend what Bill Barr said? He insists that random people in a busy city going past ballot dropboxes cannot be distinguished from mules who each go on routes and stop specifically at 10 or more dropboxes. Is this true? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 13, 2022

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!