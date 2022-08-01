A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Beam her up, Scotty! Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura of 'Star Trek,' dead

Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2022 at 8:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Nichelle Nichols portraying Lt. Uhura on TV's 'Star Trek.' (Video screenshot)

Nichelle Nichols portraying Lt. Uhura on TV's 'Star Trek.' (Video screenshot)

(AP) -- Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.

Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” Johnson wrote on her official Facebook page Sunday. “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Report: Prince Charles' charity got donation from bin Ladens
Beam her up, Scotty! Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura of 'Star Trek,' dead
Infowars star Alex Jones' parent company files for bankruptcy
Putin: America is main threat to Russia
A-List God Squad: Celebrities tapping into power of the Almighty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×