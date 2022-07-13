College refuses to pay libel judgment, so racks up $4,300 interest per day!

Oberlin College, a liberal bastion in higher education, is racking up $4,300 a day in debt for a libel judgment delivered by a jury, approved by a district court judge, and endorsed by an appeals court.

It is the Washington Examiner that reports the school has accumulated more than $4 million in interest charges for delaying payment of the judgment awarded to the owners of Gibson's Baker, which the school falsely accused of being racist.

It's because the school wants the Ohio Supreme Court to cancel the debt, a move being opposed by the lawyers for the bakery.

No date has been announced for the court to hear the case.

Meanwhile, the $4,300 per day adds up, the report said.

"The college was ordered to pay $31.6 million to the bakery in 2019 after a jury found the school and a former dean liable for libel for the racism allegations. The owners of the bakery had tackled a black college student who was arrested after shoplifting bottles of wine. Two other black students were also involved in the altercation. However, the school ignored the order to pay the bakery, accruing $4,300 daily in interest, prompting the extra $4 million in fees," the report explained.

It was a ruling from a jury that found Oberlin, and former Dean of Students Meredith Raimondo, culpable for the attacks on the bakery. The owners originally were awarded $44 million, but Lorain County Judge John Miraldi later lowered the damages to $25 million, and added the bakery's legal fees, $6.5 million, to the payment due.

WND reported just weeks ago when a panel of the Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Ohio affirmed the penalty.

Gibson's Bakery, a 135-year-old family business near the campus, sued after the college orchestrated a false campaign of claims of racism. The legal team representing the family-owned business revealed the liberal agenda, "At trial, it was absolutely clear to the jury (as reflected by the verdict) that there was not a shred of truth in the vicious statements about the Gibsons and that the college caused the devastating harm."

The college's attacks on the business came after a 2016 incident when the son of the bakery owner confronted three black Oberlin students who were stealing wine from the store. The suspects were arrested and then admitted they were shoplifting, but the school responded with sanctions against the bakery, false claims of racism, and worse, and eventually crippled the store's business.

