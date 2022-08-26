Kevin McCarthy: FBI 'colluded' with Zuckerberg to help Joe Biden!

The Federal Bureau of Investigation "colluded" with Facebook to help Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election, GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy is charging after Mark Zuckerberg admitted his company censored news of the scandal involving Hunter Biden and his abandoned laptop.

"The FBI colluded with Big Tech to silence news stories weeks before the 2020 election in an attempt to control your access to information," McCarthy said. "Democrats in Congress have been intentionally ignoring the facts. When Republicans are back in charge, we will hold all of them accountable."

Widespread outrage erupted instantly when Zuckerberg, in an interview, confessed that his company had, in fact, censored accurate reporting about Hunter Biden's laptop, which contained massive amounts of information about the family's scandals, including overseas business operations that sometimes involved America's enemies and appeared to have provided profits to Joe Biden.

The Daily Mail warned that Republican politicians and voters are accusing the FBI and Facebook of censorship, influencing an election result, and more.

This comes only a day after a poll revealed nearly half of Americans already distrust the FBI, after its involvement in multiple orchestrated attacks on President Donald Trump dating back to 2016, including the debunked Russia collusion claims and the recent raid on his home in Florida.

"The GOP have torn into the quashing of the story and have vowed to investigate Zuckerberg, the FBI and Hunter if they retake the majority in the House in the midterms," the report said.

"This isn't just insane, it's election interference," charged GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia. "The Oversight Committee must immediately invite Mark Zuckerberg to testify – under oath – about the FBI’s attempts to circumvent the First Amendment. The American people deserve answers and accountability."

Zuckerberg confirmed his policy in response to FBI requests

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

Zuckerberg confessed, "So we took a different path than Twitter. I mean, basically the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us, some folks on our team. It was like, hey, just so you know. like you should be on high alert. There was, we though there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice basically, there's about to be some kind of dump similar to that."

Zuckerberg admitted the "distribution" of the accurate reporting was "decreased."

"Fewer people saw it," he confessed, because of his actions.

Analysts have said that suppression of accurate information about the Biden family cartel could have taken the victory away from President Trump and given it to Joe Biden. That, along with the $420 million Zuckerberg handed out through foundations to mostly leftist elections workers who often used it to do get-out-the-vote campaigns in Democrat strongholds.

The Daily Mail documented, "Three weeks before the election, the New York Post revealed the sordid contents of Hunter's laptop, showing compromising photos of the then presidential candidate's son and his questionable business dealings implicating his father. The huge cache of files, emails and photos was seen by many as a smoking gun that could have turned the tide in the election, but social media bosses at Facebook and Twitter minimized the story for unfounded fears it could be Russian misinformation."

The report confirmed the U.K.-based publication "independently verified the laptop with a forensic analysis by top cyber experts and has been regularly publishing revelations ever since, while many other news outlets refused to touch the story."

The Daily Mail warned, "Zuckerberg has openly admitted how he tried to limit the electorate from accessing the stories in a terrifying insight into how easily democracy can be undermined by tech firms."

Jon Paul Mac Isaac first acquired the laptop in 2019 when Hunter dropped it off at his store and never returned to get it. Isaac then gave the device to the FBI, but gave a copy of its hard drive to Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and he reportedly leaked information to the Post.

The publication then revealed the first of many scandals, about an alleged meeting between Joe Biden and a Ukrainian businessman, found in the computer.

Joe Biden also has boasted, publicly, of his actions as vice president that helped his son. He once threatened Ukrainian officials with the loss of a billion dollars in American aid if they didn't fire a prosecutor who was investigating corruption at a gas company that was paying Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on its board, in an industry in which he had no experience.

The New York Post published other articles about Biden's relationship with China, and exposing Hunter Biden's drug and sex life.

Zuckerberg said his suppression of the reports would have had a "meaningful" impact on the number of people who saw it.

Interviewer Joe Rogan asked Zuckerberg, "Did they specifically say you need to be on guard about that story?" He responded, "I don't remember if it was that specifically, but it basically fit the pattern."

Zuckerberg admitted that "fact-checkers" at the time were not "able to say it was false."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said, "So the FBI preemptively warned Facebook off Hunter Biden laptop reporting. This same agency effectively laundered Russian disinfo in the 2016 election in the form of Steele dossier. And later lied to a court to get wiretaps."

Republican members of the Senate already have demanded that FBI officials who "briefed" Congress on "disinformation" just before the 2020 election explain why they apparently used that opportunity to try to tie the senator's legitimate investigation into Hunter Biden to the idea of "disinformation" by sharing and leaking details.

