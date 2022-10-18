Conservative students' anti-Marxism display shut down at university

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A “No More Che Day” tabling by conservative students at the University of Illinois Chicago was shut down Oct. 10 by a campus administrator who told the students their display was not allowed in the area they set up even though the students argued they were on public property.

The students manning the UIC Young Americans for Freedom chapter table were handing out literature criticizing Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara and were told they would face disciplinary action if they did not pack it up, according to an edited two-minute video of the incident posted by YAF.

“It’s scary that we may face disciplinary action simply because we passed out literature critical of a communist murderer and terrorist,” Jerwyn Castillo, chairman of Young Americans for Freedom at UIC who was among the students manning the table, told the foundation.

Read the full story ›