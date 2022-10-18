A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Conservative students' anti-Marxism display shut down at university

'We passed out literature critical of a communist murderer and terrorist'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2022 at 9:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A “No More Che Day” tabling by conservative students at the University of Illinois Chicago was shut down Oct. 10 by a campus administrator who told the students their display was not allowed in the area they set up even though the students argued they were on public property.

The students manning the UIC Young Americans for Freedom chapter table were handing out literature criticizing Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara and were told they would face disciplinary action if they did not pack it up, according to an edited two-minute video of the incident posted by YAF.

“It’s scary that we may face disciplinary action simply because we passed out literature critical of a communist murderer and terrorist,” Jerwyn Castillo, chairman of Young Americans for Freedom at UIC who was among the students manning the table, told the foundation.

TRENDING: ANOTHER Democrat going to jail for election fraud

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservative students' anti-Marxism display shut down at university
WATCH: Wild video captures victim's escalator tumble after being punched
Horror show: Singer dead at 41 after collapsing during performance
Drew Barrymore explains why she hasn't had sex since 2016
WATCH: The Covenant for Gentiles according to Isaiah
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×