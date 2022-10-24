Has Google been acting as an arm of the Democratic Party?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Has Google been knowingly acting as an arm of the Democratic Party?

A new lawsuit against the Big Tech operation accuses its officials of suppressing one side of political debate.

That would be through a decision to route almost all of the emails from the Republican National Committee to supporters to their spam files – during the crucial days at the end of each month when the party is trying to meet donation goals.

TRENDING: Amazon: First they dropped Bibles, then they dropped books

"Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the new lawsuit, by the RNC against Google, charges.

"The time of Google's most egregious filtering is particularly damning. For most of each month, nearly all of the RNC's emails make it into users' inboxes. At approximately the same time at the end of each month, Google sends to spam nearly all of the RNC's emails.

"Critically and suspiciously, this end of the month period is historically when the RNC's fundraising is most successful. It doesn't matter whether the email is about donating, voting, or community outreach. And it doesn't matter whether the emails are sent to people who requested them. This discrimination has been ongoing for about 10 months – despite the RNC's best efforts to work with Google."

The case explains that Google is "throttling" the messaging "because of the RNC's political affiliation and views."

A report from Just the News said the case was filed in California's Eastern District U.S. Court, and it accuses Google of violating several California laws regarding political discrimination, unlawful business practices and economic interference.

The report noted evidence shows during those critical end-of-month periods, "Google has brought inbox delivery from 90-100% down to 0%, the group stated."

"Enough is enough – we are suing Google for their blatant bias against Republicans," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "We are committed to putting an end to this clear pattern of bias."

California's law actually requires "common carriers" to timely transmit messages in a nondiscriminatory manner.

But it's not happening, the case charges.

"Google allows any adult to make a Gmail account and transmit and receive communications after agreeing to the same boilerplate terms of service. Google possesses a significant market share of the email industry with at least 53% of Americans having Gmail accounts. Google’s email service is an indispensable form of communication for the public to access information and to achieve vocational success. And Americans expect that when they send an email to someone who has requested it, the email will be reasonably sent and delivered in the recipient’s inbox."

It explained, "Whether Google is categorized as a common carrier, public accommodation, or a business providing a service, California law prohibits Google’s spam filtration of RNC emails based on political affiliation and views. To conclude otherwise would mean that 'email providers, mobile phone companies, and banks could cancel the accounts of anyone who sends an email, makes a phone call, or spends money in support of a disfavored political party, candidate, or business.'"

The case seeks a ruling that Google's practices are unlawful, an injunction, and "actual, statutory, and exemplary damages."

EDITOR'S NOTE: With what has been called the "Sovietization" of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don't have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime's all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration's ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump "is the most towering political figure in living memory" and the person "most fit to lead" today's America. It's all in "STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!