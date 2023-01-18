Key scientist sounds alarm: Withdraw COVID shots 'immediately'

A key scientist in the United Kingdom, Dr. Richard Ennos, has written a column at Summit.News calling for the COVID-19 shots to be withdrawn "immediately."

Ennos, a retired professor of Evolutionary Biology at Edinburgh University, has analyzed his nation's "Yellow Card" adverse event reporting system for vaccinations, and found there are "unequivocal” signals about reactions to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that affect the blood, the heart and female reproductive organs.

"There can be no question that the mRNA vaccines should be withdrawn with immediate effect,” he wrote.

There already is much evidence of the injurious impact of the COVID shots, from young athletes dying from unexplained cases of myocarditis to "sudden adult death" syndrome for others.

TRENDING: 25-year-old doctor suddenly dead, leaving family shocked

The shots used in the U.K. included Pfizer and Moderna as well as AstraZeneca and they all provide for production within the human body of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

He noted, "All three vaccines rely on novel technology that has never before been used in humans. At the time of their introduction, they lacked any long-term safety data, and therefore required Conditional Marketing Authorisation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). To monitor the safety of the three vaccines the MHRA established the COVID-19 vaccine Yellow Card reporting scheme (C-19VYC). This collates standardised reports of suspected adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines that can be analysed to detect safety signals and potentially trigger withdrawal of the vaccines."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Those results, he wrote, confirm, "unequivocal safety signals for adverse reactions caused by the mRNA vaccines PF and MO affecting the lymph system, the heart and female reproduction."

Will the U.S. government ignore this warning as it looks to harm its own citizens? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (20 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He noted there have been half a million adverse event reports submitted, and explained one weakness of the system was that it would leave unreported "many" events.

He discusses at length the quality and reliability of the evidence, but wrote, "There has been a consistent pattern of higher reporting of these suspected events (myocarditis and pericarditis) with both the monovalent COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech and COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, and of these occurring more frequently in males."

He noted the reaction to the "high number of reports of myocarditis and pericarditis generated by the mRNA vaccines has not been to withdraw the offending products, but instead to alter the safety information associated with these products and alert health professionals to look out for these very serious adverse events after the relevant vaccines have been administered."

A conclusion?

"The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not appear to be safe. Glaring safety signals are apparent indicating harm to the lymph system, the heart and to female reproduction. There can be no question that the mRNA vaccines should be withdrawn with immediate effect."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews