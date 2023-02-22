A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man swallows banana wrapped in a condom in hormonal rage

'Normal and healthy' dude was unable to defecate for 24 hours

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:00pm
(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@deonblack?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Deon Black</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/bk36b0t2MXw?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)

(Photo by Deon Black on Unsplash)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- In what is thought to be the first case of its kind anywhere in the world, a 34-year-old American man was hospitalized after swallowing a banana wrapped in a condom in the midst of a hormonal rage.

In a case report published earlier in the academic journal Cureus, the patient, whose name has been withheld from publication, arrived at the hospital suffering from nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The main explained that he was unable to eat or drink anything and he hadn't defecated for over 24 hours, according to a report by Jam Press.

The doctors decided to give the patient a CT scan, revealing that the poor guy's small intestine was blocked by a banana wrapped in a condom.

