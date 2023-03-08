Bill forces parents to undergo 'vaccine education' before exempting kids from mandates

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pennsylvania is considering a bill that would require parents to receive vaccine information from a medical professional in order to submit an objection to school vaccine requirements.

Senate Bill 390 would mandate that parents submitting a religious or moral objection to vaccine requirements obtain certification from a person authorized to administer vaccines that the person has provided the parent with “scientifically accepted information” about the risks and benefits of vaccines. The state currently requires only a signed letter from parents stating their moral or religious objection to the vaccine.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

The @PADems have introduced a bill that requires parents seeking a vaccine exemption to have an “education session” on the risks and benefits of vaccines by a medical professional and only obtain an exemption through a form that’s certified by a medical professional. pic.twitter.com/UeiYTMhPze — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) March 7, 2023

The bill, if passed, would apply to all school years going forward that begin more than six months after the bill goes into effect.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is this bill trying to intimidate parents into vaccinating their children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (19 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old in June 2022. Pennsylvania does not require schoolchildren to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but in 2021 the state failed to enact a bill that would have prevented the vaccine from being mandatory for them.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Judith Schwank, the bill’s sponsor, did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!