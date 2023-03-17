College students, universities ditching humanities majors to prepare for 'in-demand careers'

(FOX NEWS) – College students are choosing to forego humanities majors in favor of more practical options that allow them to prepare for in-demand careers, Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel told "America Reports" Thursday.

Some U.S. colleges are making changes to their curriculum by getting rid of humanities majors altogether, including Marymount University in Virginia which recently did away with its English major.

"After a persistent yearly decline in applications and enrollment in our English degree, it was recommended and approved by our Board of Trustees to remove this program from our program inventory," the school confirmed told Fox News in a statement. "This decision reflects not only our students' needs, but our responsibility to prepare them for the fulfilling, in-demand careers of the future."

