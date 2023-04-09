A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former attorney general weighs in on Trump running in 2024

Makes bold prediction for election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 5:47pm
President Donald J. Trump gestures with a fist pump as he walks across the tarmac upon his arrival Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, South Carolina. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(FOX NEWS) – Former Attorney General Bill Barr slammed former President Donald Trump as "the weakest of the Republican candidates," predicting that Trump will ultimately lose to President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

"I think ultimately the savvy Democratic strategists know [the Manhattan District Attorney's Office probe] is going to help Trump, and they want him to be the nominee because he is the weakest of the Republican candidates, the most likely to lose again to Biden," Barr said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Barr's comments came the week after Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The former president and leading Republican presidential candidate for 2024 was indicted on March 30 as part of the Manhattan DA's years-long investigation into hush-money payments made during the 2016 election.

