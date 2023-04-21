The miracle of Israel on its 75th anniversary

On the evening of Tuesday, April 25, we'll witness the miracle: Israel surviving three-quarters of a century of hostility.

We've seen God's miraculous provision all along, beginning with the miracle of Israel's rebirth 75 years ago. We've seen God's love for His Chosen People even in a sea of hatefulness, with Israel surrounded by belligerent neighbor-nations. No opposition, no assault, no matter how intense, has destroyed the state of Israel. Against all odds, this tiny nation still stands as a beacon of freedom and righteousness, an ongoing testament to the power of God and the absolute truth of His latter-days promises!

You and I have the awesome privilege of seeing firsthand the fulfillment of the prophetic words of Isaiah 54:3-5:

"For thou shalt break forth on the right hand and on the left; and thy seed shall inherit the Gentiles, and make the desolate cities to be inhabited. Fear not; for thou shalt not be ashamed: neither be thou confounded; for thou shalt not be put to shame: for thou shalt forget the shame of thy youth, and shalt not remember the reproach of thy widowhood any more. For thy Maker is thine husband; the Lord of hosts is his name; and thy Redeemer the Holy One of Israel; The God of the whole earth shall he be called."

Later, in verse 7-8, God continues: "For a small moment have I forsaken thee; but with great mercies will I gather thee. In a little wrath I hid my face from thee for a moment; but with everlasting kindness will I have mercy on thee, saith the Lord thy Redeemer."

God is telling us what He has done for Israel today – in the last days. He continues to keep His promises – perfectly. What we are witnessing is nothing short of the long-awaited restoration of Israel.

I am reminded today about a film I made called "70 Years: Israel's Prophetic Past, Present, and Future," just a few years ago. It was the last film I made. I expected to sell a million copies! But Amazon had other ideas. They refused to restock it – and they never explained why. It was at a time that Big Tech began to do strange things to WND. But needless to say, today you can buy this classic celebration of Israel.

Now with Hebrew subtitles!

Is Israel just another nation in the world, like any other people group, with a long history of triumph and tragedy, peace and persecution, status and statelessness? Or is it possible the history of Israel is evidence of a unique and mysterious Divine script written at the dawn of Creation that reveals the destiny of every person who has ever lived on planet Earth?

Watch the miraculous story of Israel's 70th anniversary – back in its original land after a dispersion of nearly two millennia. It's not just the narrative of the Jewish people, it's the history of the greatest story ever told – one that actually explains why we're all here, the fate of the world, even the secret of eternal life.

Witness the sweeping panoramic perspective about Israel's rebirth in this fast-paced documentary.

It presents the case that the secret of the Jew's immortality is that almighty God chose, blessed and set him apart for a special purpose – to be a light to the rest of the world, as the Bible says. It was through the Jewish people that the Jewish Messiah came into the world. And it is to Israel that He, Jesus, or Yeshua as He was known to His own people, will return to restore this world to the glory and perfection of the Garden of Eden.

No other nation was conceived like Israel – in a unique covenant between one man and the God of all Creation.

No other nation was born like Israel – in the spiritual labor pains of hundreds of years of captivity and slavery in a foreign land.

No other nation witnessed a miracle-filled 40-year odyssey through the desert, led by God, fed by God, hearing His thunderous voice, getting His instructions and receiving His commandments etched in stone tablets.

No other nation was directed by God to return to its land with borders surveyed and defined by the Creator.

No other nation was judged unworthy and punished with captivity in another foreign land for 70 years before being returned for a second chance.

No other nation received the Redeemer of the world but didn't recognize Him – only to be scattered throughout the world, yet, at the same time spreading God's revelations and making His revelation to the four corners of the Earth.

And, certainly, no other nation remained scattered for more than 1,800 years, only to return to the land again, as prophesied, and be reborn in a day to await another chance to welcome its Messiah.

This is Israel as we have come to know, the key to God's miraculous end-times clock.

To commemorate Israel's anniversary, enjoy "70 Years: Israel's Prophetic Past, Present, and Future."

Watch the film's trailer:

