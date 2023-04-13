The new colonialism eyes Africa and Latin America

Colonial powers once again are invading Africa and Latin America. This time the dukes, earls, lords of the manor have no titles, and the wooden ships of the 1600s have been replaced with fancy yachts and the latest Boeing aircraft.

Today the public relations approach is, "We are here to make things better. We are here to save the planet."

But the goal has not changed in 500 years. The new colonial barons intend to reorganize the social order in the backward world south of the Equator. They come with cash, billions of dollars, and a zeal to alter the course of humanity. The poor, benighted nations and peoples of southern Africa and Latin America are the raw materials the new masters intend to mold into a singular Marxist utopia. Of course, as visionaries they will stay on and rule after the revolution.

Who are these 21st century colonial powers? They are not the English, the Portuguese, the Spanish, the Danes or French. They are the obscure billionaire class bankrollers of the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the United Nations. Among them are the corporate sucker class of America who blindly funded Black Lives Matter's assaults on American cities and are ready today to be separated from even more cash.

The new colonialists are armed with the forces of Environmental Social Governance.

The PR campaign supporting ESG makes it sound like a trip to 31 Flavors.

Peel back the bovine excrement, and ESG casts a dark shadow.

ESG captures and controls the venture capital of the north. It starves free enterprise of the wealth it needs to fund new products and new ventures. Be mindful. The jobs go where the capital goes.

From the view of the former European colonies, ESG's primary directives are aimed at limiting agriculture and rationing energy. As the folks in Sri Lanka discovered, no fertilizer, no food, which equals starvation. The reaction of the people was violent and permanent. The government's ESG experiment terminated that government.

The south African and Latin American nations will not achieve salary equity, part of the social order of ESG, or end starvation in their midst, if their agriculture and energy production are sacrificed on the altar of the climate cult. But the new colonial powers will get even richer and more powerful.

For the United States the dark side of ESG is yet to come. To make less appear to do more is a favorite theme of California radicals. While some 20 states have recognized the ESG trap and are opposed to it as an unwarranted risk to public employee fund earnings, CapPERS workers were told: "Our mission is to secure your retirement benefits. The main way we do that is by making solid investments and getting good returns. ESG is one tool we use to achieve those returns, primarily by evaluating companies' carbon footprints and workplace diversity." Ah, ESG folks do not say it is racist, but there it is.

Now, carbon footprints and racial preference have no relation to the financial responsibility of CalPERS. What follows in the CalPERS dissertation is a list of decisions corporations make. ESG will make these decisions, not based upon corporate profit and investment return, but on undefined social goals ESG blesses.

How is CalPERS doing? Most of its retired folks are going to receive a 2% cost of living increase this year. The Labor Department's latest estimate of inflation was 7.9%, and we all know the Department of Labor does not count energy costs or food costs in its inflation calculations. So when a dozen eggs doubles in price not once, but twice, it is not a cost-of-living calculation. Like the balloon from China, everything the federal government tells you about ESG is a lie.

As an example of the state's retirement investment strategy, CalPERS offers a long-term care insurance coverage to its membership, but the cost of this plan increased so rapidly, the average retirement check would barely cover the monthly fee. So much for future health care planning.

But CalPERS did reach out to hire Peter Cashion away from the World Bank International Finance Corporation. Cashion was the head of climate finance and chief investment officer for the bank's Financial Institutions Group.

Cashion probably did not come cheap. CalPERS' $453 billion portfolio, he said, "offers an unparalleled platform to capitalize on the ESG investment opportunity." He is eager to "transition to a low carbon economy, develop new investment strategies … and advance on the Net Zero implementation plan."

California's retired public employees might wish to see their retirement fund capital invested in local corporations so it provided jobs for their children or grandchildren. Instead, it will be parceled out to reduce agricultural output and energy usage in impoverished areas of the world where the lack of energy and food has oppressed populations for centuries.

The ESG model sucks the capital out of the USA and then uses it in true colonial fashion to fit its own purposes. The computer models that serve as the basis of the climate crisis fiction predict a viable world population must be limited to about 4 billion people, half what it is today.

These faceless ESG colonialists will demand absolute control over the human race until the end of times.

