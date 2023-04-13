Why Trump expects Newsom to run next year

Former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson he has doubts about Joe Biden seeking reelection for a second term. Trump all but confirmed on Carlson's show Tuesday night that he experts Democrat Gavin Newson to run.

While Biden has informally indicated he wants to seek a second term, he has yet to make an official announcement. However, in an interview Monday with NBC meteorologist Al Roker, Biden declared, "I plan on running," before following up with, "but we're not prepared to announce."

Carlson asked Trump whether he thought Biden would seek reelection. Trump replied he found Biden unable to provide cogent answers in his softball interview with Roker, saying it is unclear if the president could handle another campaign.

"Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it's almost inappropriate for me to say it – I don't see how it's possible," Trump said. "But there's something wrong. I saw his answer on television about whether or not he was going to run, to a very nice guy named Al Roker."

Trump said Biden could not have gotten easier questions than those posed by the longtime "Today" weatherman.

TRENDING: Royal watchers rage after photos of Princess Kate surface: 'Shamed the entire family'

"[Biden gave] a long answer about the eggs and this and that – look, I don't think he can," he said.

Biden, now 80, would be the oldest president to be inaugurated if he won reelection, breaking his own record, as he would be 82 on Jan. 20, 2025.

It now seems that Biden himself is not the final word on whether he will run next year.

Trump himself was once the oldest president to be sworn in, aged 70 at his 2017 inauguration, slightly surpassing then-69-year-old Ronald Reagan in 1981 and then-68-year-old William Henry Harrison in 1841. But Trump showed he was more than up to the challenge with an hour-long interview with the Fox News star this week.

"You have a very ambitious guy in California, but he's done a terrible job with the state," Trump said of Gov. Newsom, who was elected in 2018, won a recall election in September 2021 and secured a second term last fall.

"I used to get along great with him, you know, when I was president. Got along really good," Trump said to a wide-eyed Carlson. "He was always very nice to me. Said the greatest things. He would say things like, 'He's doing a great job.'"

"About you?" Carlson asked in disbelief.

"About me. That's why I could never hit him because he was so nice to me. Just laying in wait, right? But he was very nice to me – relatively speaking. Some of them weren't. We did a good job for the governors."

Trump also talked at length about his arraignment last week before a New York County courtroom on felony business record falsification charges with Trump saying some staff and officers at the lower Manhattan courthouse were visibly emotional seeing him booked.

"I'll tell you, people were crying," Trump said. "People that worked there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody […] they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, 'I'm sorry.'

"They were incredible," he said. "When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I'll tell you people were crying.

"It's tough, tough place, and they were crying. They were actually crying. …"

The Democratic prosecutor who brought the case, Alvin Bragg, on Tuesday sued House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, over his attempted oversight of the indictment, and the committee's attempt to speak with former Bragg associate Mark Pomerantz.

In other news, Trump has insisted he will "never" drop out of the 2024 White House race – even if convicted.

"No, I'd never drop out," he said. "It's not my thing. I wouldn't do it."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!