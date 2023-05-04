A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Over 130 arrested in coordinated international Mafia raids

Investigated spanned 10 countries

Published May 4, 2023 at 5:56pm
Published May 4, 2023 at 5:56pm
(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Police in Europe and South America coordinated to arrest over 100 people Wednesday in a wave of raids on the 'ndrangheta, a notorious Italian crime group that's arguably the world's well funded.

In total, 132 people were arrested across 10 countries in an operation that involved 2,770 officers, according to NBC News, citing the international policing agency of the European Union.

"Members of one of the world’s most powerful criminal networks have been taken into custody," said Europol, which referred to the Wednesday operation as the "largest-ever coordinated hit" against the crime group.

Read the full story ›

