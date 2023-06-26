Supreme action taken on Dem lawsuit seeking Trump records

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Supreme Court threw out Democratic lawmakers’ lawsuit seeking to compel an executive agency to disclose records relating to the Trump hotel formerly located in the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C.

Though the Supreme Court agreed in May to hear the case, which questioned whether individual members of Congress can sue executive agencies to compel records disclosures, Democrats voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in a June 7 filing. In an unsigned order Monday, the Supreme Court tossed the case.

TRENDING: Fewer Americans see same-sex relations as 'morally acceptable'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The case, Carnahan v. Maloney, stems from a 2017 lawsuit Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee filed against the General Services Administration (GSA) for the release of information related to the Trump hotel lease agreement based on their concerns about a conflict of interest.

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice had appealed the case to the Supreme Court after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 in favor of the lawmakers, finding the lawmakers had the ability to sue under a 1928 law known as the seven-member rule.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar called the lawmakers’ challenge “a stark departure from fundamental separation-of-powers principles” in her brief opposing the lower court decision.

Did the Supreme Court do the right thing in this case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Until now, Congress and the Executive have resolved such disputes through negotiation and compromise, but the decision below threatens to replace that process of political accommodation with a system of litigation and judicial decree,” Prelogar wrote.

The GSA and lawmakers both filed briefs in June asking the Supreme Court to vacate the court of appeals’ judgement in light of the lawmakers’ voluntary termination of the lawsuit, which the GSA wrote “render[s] this case moot.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Only five of the 17 original members who filed remained on the lawsuit, according to the Department of Justice’s February brief.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!