A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supreme action taken on Dem lawsuit seeking Trump records

'Decision threatens to replace process of political accommodation with a system of litigation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2023 at 11:56am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Donald J. Trump gives a fist pump to the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump gives a fist pump to the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Supreme Court threw out Democratic lawmakers’ lawsuit seeking to compel an executive agency to disclose records relating to the Trump hotel formerly located in the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C.

Though the Supreme Court agreed in May to hear the case, which questioned whether individual members of Congress can sue executive agencies to compel records disclosures, Democrats voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in a June 7 filing. In an unsigned order Monday, the Supreme Court tossed the case.

TRENDING: Fewer Americans see same-sex relations as 'morally acceptable'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The case, Carnahan v. Maloney, stems from a 2017 lawsuit Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee filed against the General Services Administration (GSA) for the release of information related to the Trump hotel lease agreement based on their concerns about a conflict of interest.

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice had appealed the case to the Supreme Court after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 in favor of the lawmakers, finding the lawmakers had the ability to sue under a 1928 law known as the seven-member rule.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar called the lawmakers’ challenge “a stark departure from fundamental separation-of-powers principles” in her brief opposing the lower court decision.

Did the Supreme Court do the right thing in this case?

“Until now, Congress and the Executive have resolved such disputes through negotiation and compromise, but the decision below threatens to replace that process of political accommodation with a system of litigation and judicial decree,” Prelogar wrote.

The GSA and lawmakers both filed briefs in June asking the Supreme Court to vacate the court of appeals’ judgement in light of the lawmakers’ voluntary termination of the lawsuit, which the GSA wrote “render[s] this case moot.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Only five of the 17 original members who filed remained on the lawsuit, according to the Department of Justice’s February brief.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Russian defense minister appears in first video since attempted coup
Forcing girls to wear skirts at charter school gets Supreme decision
Supreme action taken on Dem lawsuit seeking Trump records
DeSantis to declare 'national emergency on Day One' as president
Cities rethink bans on 'sexually explicit' shows after ACLU complains
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×