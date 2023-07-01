Our 1st Ten Commandments billboard is almost ready!

"Knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers, for whoremongers, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for menstealers, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine."

– 1 Timothy 9-10

Look, it's a lawless time in America. You know it and I know it.

It's as if people never heard of God's Ten Commandments. We've reached a zenith when they are "calling evil good and good evil." If ever there were a time and place for reminding them of right and wrong, this would be it. After all, the Commandments have been taken down from schools, universities, government buildings, courtrooms, law schools, even churches and synagogues.

We're doing something about this at WND. We have our first Ten Commandments project almost ready to be unveiled. I'll be ready to announce the spectacular new design and location soon. To say it's timely would be an understatement. Keep watching for our announcement. We welcome your participation in this campaign to resurrect the most renowned statement of God on the His law at a times such as this.

TRENDING: The Sound of Wokeness

But there's another campaign for you to take advantage of right now.

That's right. I've called it the greatest statement to be made for the next election. And it's lived up to our hype as the hottest bumper sticker on the planet! It's printed and you can get it right now! The government and Big Tech have called it "disinformation." But it's not. You know it's true. And it has put our nation in existential danger in since 2020. We've got 2024 to get ready – to prepare to send the most important message the government and Big Tech can't censor from your car or wherever you want to display it.

Is there a common denominator here?

Yes, there is.

WND, an avowedly Christian, conservative news service is taking the lead on the most important issues facing the nation. Why? Because America needs an urgent reminder of who we once were. We were once a Christian nation. No one could have imagined what would transpire in America so rapidly and relentlessly.

Compared to 10 years ago, many more Americans today see – and are understandably horrified by – what's wrong now.

Many believe it's too late for this nation, but I'm betting for another chance. I'm betting for a miracle – a second chance, perhaps a final chance. I'm counting on a merciful God that will seek our repentance. All we have to do is ask, sincerely. This campaign is intended to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the wickedness and corruption that abound in America today, right now. It's time to meet God and say we're sorry.

II Chronicles 7:14 says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

We believe it's time for repentance – sincere repentance.

Both of these campaigns are hard for us. That's because we've seen very hard times since 2016. We have been "canceled," attacked, mocked, lied about, suppressed, demonetized and blacklisted by Big Tech and other entities, threatened with extinction because we try to follow God's ways as a Christian news source. Nevertheless, we are now stepping out in faith in the One True God to ask for help in making His Commandments – not His suggestions – more widely known and thought about during this time of dire need.

Some generous people have already responded to our appeals for the Ten Commandments campaign. And we're now ready to begin with the billboards as promised. Now we have produced this bumper sticker that's already a bestseller. Like I said, it's a two-fer.

First the bumper sticker. "Thou Shalt Not Steal Elections."

Here's how to get as many as you want:

You can get one "Thou Shalt Not Steal Elections" bumper sticker for $5.95, two for $10.95, five for $25 or 10 for $49. In addition, check out all the bumper stickers – or bumper "snickers" as we sometimes refer to them – in our collection in the WND Superstore!

If you can support our other campaign to erect Ten Commandments billboards, here's how:

There are two ways you can donate:

1) Make your donation directly to WND via the WND Superstore. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation. You may also mail your contribution by making your check out to "WND" and designating "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field and mailing it to: WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

Alternatively, you can:

2) Make a tax-deductible donation to WND's sister organization, the WND News Center, a nonprofit 501c3 charity. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation, by credit card or PayPal. You may also mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and noting "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field, and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

If you'd like to learn how to sponsor a Ten Commandments billboard in your community, or to offer feedback to WND about the Ten Commandments Billboard Campaign, please email [email protected]

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]ter.org.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!