Dems warned arresting Trump will make U.S. another 'tinpot dictatorship'

A prominent commentary voice online, John Daniel Davidson of The Federalist, whose work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Claremont Review of Books, New York Post and more, is warning Democrats about their obvious plan to jail President Trump.

That will put America in the same class of republic as those controlled by "tinpot dictatorships," he said.

"Put bluntly, if Biden’s DOJ arrests Trump, the president’s main political rival heading into the 2024 election, it will trigger a political and electoral crisis unlike any America has ever faced. It's not too much to say that such a move would not only imperil the upcoming presidential election but the republic itself. Jailing political rivals is what happens in tinpot dictatorships like Nicaragua, where President Daniel Ortega’s political rivals often find themselves arrested and imprisoned on charges of treason," he charged.

Word of the latest Democrat scheming against Trump came from Trump himself this week, when he confirmed he'd gotten a letter from leftist prosecutor Jack Smith, warning him he was being targeted again, and to respond to a grand jury in just days.

This case apparently is over that January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol, where a few hundred people rioted and vandalized parts of the building.

Nancy Pelosi, when she used to be House speaker, already had orchestrated a special partisan committee to try to blame Trump for those events, and she stage-managed a failed impeach-and-remove scheme against him. Her agenda failed because Trump was acquitted in the U.S. Senate of charges relating to Jan. 6.

Smith already has brought one case against Trump, accusing him of multiple counts for having records from his presidency, including classified papers, in his home. But Smith, and others in the DOJ, have failed to bring similar cases against Mike Pence and Joe Biden, both of whom also has classified papers in their personal possession.

The difference is that Trump had the authority to declassify any document he wanted, Pence and Biden as vice presidents didn't. Biden even kept some of his classified papers in an unsecure garage.

Davidson warned that the Biden DOJ's plan to "indict and arrest" Trump again "should terrify all Americans."

He explained, "Trump and others have rightly denounced this as the weaponization of federal law enforcement and the criminalization of political differences. It's also just a naked attempt to rig the 2024 election in Biden’s favor. As Tucker Carlson has said, 'They're trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him, and that should upset you more than anything that’s happened in American politics in your lifetime.'"

Davidson explained, "If this scheme works, if Biden’s DOJ succeeds in taking Trump out ahead of 2024 on bogus charges related to Jan. 6, it’s hard to see how we can ever have a normal election again in this country, how the outcome of any future election will be seen as legitimate."

He added, "If Biden’s DOJ throws Trump in prison, Ortega-style, for a crime the U.S. Senate already acquitted him of, there’ll be a whole new constituency of voters who will claim, rightly, that 2024 has been preemptively stolen."

And it easily could backfire again, as previous attacks on Trump by leftists in the DOJ and elsewhere in the Deep State have proven to increase his support.

"Between the Russia-collusion hoax, two bogus impeachments, and a litany of outrageous indictments, Trump’s enemies in Washington are earning him sympathy from ordinary American people, who can recognize injustice and abuse of power when they see it," Davidson explained. "They can also recognize what by now is obvious. There are two standards of justice in America: one for establishment insiders like Biden and his corrupt family, and one for outsider politicians like Trump that dissent from the permanent regime in Washington and try to disrupt it."

He warned the strategy to take Trump out "by arresting and indicting," the "weaponization of federal enforcement," will delegitimize the 2024 election, which is a "huge problem" for Americans.

As for Trump, he's called the DOJ scheming the biggest election interference the nation has ever seen.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

