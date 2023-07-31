Russia threatens use of nukes in retaliation for drone strike on Moscow skyscrapers

(DAILY MAIL) -- The Kremlin today bluntly threatened use of nuclear weapons in the wake of the Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow's skyscraper zone.

Three drones struck an elite office building and residential skyscraper in Moscow early Sunday morning in what Russia's Defence Ministry has branded an 'attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime'.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and Putin ally, has warned there is 'simply no other way out' and said that Kyiv should 'pray to our warriors' that they do not 'allow the global nuclear fire to flare up'.

