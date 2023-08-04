Watch: Gaetz has eye-opening plan for dealing with J6 Trump indictment

Firebrand congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, has a plan to deal with the unprecedented J6 indictment of Donald Trump: To put Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland on the defensive for their politicized targeting of the former president.

Gaetz laid out his plan in a Newsmax interview Wednesday, and tweeted it out along with these words: "BREAKING: @RepMattGaetz gives House Republicans an ACTUAL PLAN to FIGHT BACK!"

Here is what Gaetz said House Republicans should do:

1. "Immediately demand that Jack Smith present himself for a transcribed interview before the Judiciary Committee in the next 15 days.

2. "If he does not do that, we should send a subpoena.

3. "If he ignores the subpoena, we should hold him in criminal contempt of the Congress so that he is the first prosecutor in American history to be prosecuting a case while himself under criminal contempt.

4. "And if [U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland doesn't enforce that criminal contempt, then we ought to impeach Merrick Garland."

BREAKING: @RepMattGaetz gives House Republicans an ACTUAL PLAN to FIGHT BACK! 👊👇 1. Demand that Jack Smith present himself before the House Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview in the next 15 days. 2. If not he does not do that, we should send a subpoena. 3. If he… pic.twitter.com/PM5gwxUIxU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 2, 2023

Gaetz continued: "And by the way, while we're doing all of that, to showcase how political, and indeed dirty, this has all become, we can utilize congressional immunities to immunize President Trump."

He cited the portion of the U.S. legal code that "gives any committee or subcommittee of the Congress the ability to subpoena a witness, bring them in and functionally immunize them."

He urged his fellow lawmakers "to stand up for Congress' equities when it comes to election interference, when it comes to misuse of the DOJ."

"This is all an effort to try to distract us from the very real crimes committed by Hunter and Joe Biden," the conservative congressman told Newsmax.

"It's not a coincidence that Joe Biden is going to the beach now, but it is especially not a coincidence that on the heals of their former business partner, Devon Archer, saying that Joe Biden was essentially the closer – the guy that gave the credibility to the Biden brand for them to engage in international influence-peddling ...this indictment reads like a torturing of First Amendment protected activity."

"If you don't like the way they run elections, if you want a better way, if you want to offer a Constitutionally contemplated objection, they want to make a criminal of you," he said. "That's a dangerous thing for the country, and if the House Judiciary Committee and House Republicans won't stand up for our republic, then what is the point of having us there anyway?"

But even Gaetz's formula didn't go far enough for some MAGA conservatives. Joseph Pino responded to the Florida congressman's tweet with his own: "Is this a joke? This isn’t a plan – it’s capitulation. Here’s the plan:

Impeach Merrick Garland Impeach Chris Wray Defund Jack Smith, which effectively fires him.

Grow a pair. Coward."

Is this a joke? This isn’t a plan- it’s capitulation. Here’s the plan: -impeach Merrick Garland

-impeach Chris Wray

-defund Jack Smith, which effectively fires him. Grow a pair. Coward. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) August 2, 2023

Below is the full Newsmax interview by Carl Higbie with Gaetz:

