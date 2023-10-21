A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithIN MEMORIAM
Tom Horn, Christian media giant and CEO of Skywatch TV, dies after health struggle

Bestselling author of dozens of books

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2023 at 7:49pm
(CHARISMA NEWS) – Christian media giant Thomas R. Horn died today after battling severe cardiovascular issues. The founder, host and CEO of SkyWatch TV and founder of Whispering Ponies Ranch and Defender Publishing, Horn was a longtime television and radio personality, bestselling author of dozens of books and publisher of many others.

SkyWatch TV posted the following statement on X: "Tom Horn has gone home to be with the Lord. Thank you to everyone who lifted him and our family up fervently in prayer these last several days."

Per a statement from SkyWatch, Horn "launched two news services where coverage of latest-breaking news and information on cutting-edge stories covering religion, prophecy, discovery, and the supernatural through in-depth investigative reports led to his network of writers being referenced and interviewed by the biggest names in broadcasting." He appeared on "The Jim Bakker Show," "Sid Roth's It's Supernatural!", Daystar TV's "Celebration," "The 700 Club" and many more.

