Christmas crash: No seasonal business bump as consumers run out of cash

By Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

In a poll of small business owners, 76% said that they had not seen an increase in sales during the holiday season as inflation and other economic conditions constrict consumers’ cash, according to Goldman Sachs.

Of small business owners surveyed, 55% said that their profit margins decreased this year, and a further 70% said that their own personal spending plans for their families were negatively impacted following their own assessment of the state of the economy, according to a poll by Goldman Sachs conducted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8 of 337 small retail business owners. Consumer spending previously slowed in October as the Americans’ savings declined to $768.6 billion in the month, down from the over $1 trillion held in May and even further from the all-time high of almost $6 trillion held in April 2020.

TRENDING: States stripping counties of ability to prevent green energy takeover

“The holiday shopping season is a critical time for any retailer, but, unfortunately, small businesses are not seeing the kind of increase in consumer spending that will give us a big sales boost to close out the year,” Alexzandra Denis, owner of Avalah in New York City, told Goldman Sachs. “The result of these difficult times for small businesses means not only are our business’ bottom line hurting, but our personal holiday spending budgets are taking a hit, too.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Around 67% of small businesses surveyed noted the decline in relative sales was due to consumers having less disposable income, and around 31% noted the hardship the rise of online shopping has had on brick-and-mortar businesses, according to Goldman Sachs. Another 67% noted that the economy in 2023 is tougher than in previous years.

Latest Q4 nowcasts:

ATL: 2.6%

NY: 2.21%

STL: 1.65%

Consumer and gov’t spending keep growing w/ the rocket fuel of debt… pic.twitter.com/9zetI0VcXe — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) December 15, 2023

Are economic conditions forcing you to spend less this holiday season? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Following the struggling sales, 21% of businesses said they would need to lay off workers or curb hiring plans, and 22% noted they would have to delay reinvestment in their business, hampering growth, according to Goldman Sachs. Around 13% of businesses also noted that they would need to take out a line of credit to make up the difference in profits.

The Federal Reserve has tightened credit conditions by putting its federal funds rate in a range of 5.25% and 5.50%, the highest point in 22 years, in an effort to tame high inflation. Inflation is also putting pressure on average Americans’ wallets, with prices rising 17% since President Joe Biden took office, constricting consumer spending.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!