Up to 40% of Hamas tunnels damaged or destroyed, report says

IDF is 'thoroughly and gradually dismantling the network'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2024 at 9:16pm
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tours the largest-ever Hamas attack tunnel uncovered by the IDF in December 2023. (Photo by Ariel Hermoni, Israeli Defense Ministry)

(JNS) -- The Israel Defense Forces has damaged or rendered inoperable 20% to 40% of Hamas’s expansive tunnel infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing Israeli and U.S. officials.

The report noted that Israel has sought various methods to clear the tunnels, including installing pumps to flood them with seawater, destroying them with airstrikes and liquid explosives, searching them with dogs and robots and raiding them.

The IDF is “thoroughly and gradually dismantling the tunnel network,” the military said in a statement to the WSJ. The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

Read the full story ›

