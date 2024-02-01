WATCH: 'Stock up on Kleenex': 'The Chosen' Season 4 hits theaters

A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 8:14pm
Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus in 'The Chosen' (Courtesy X / Jonathan Roumie)

(CBN NEWS) -- Season 4 of the hit series The Chosen hits the big screen Thursday. For the first time, the entire season will roll out in theaters over the next few weeks.

The first 3 episodes of the new season will be in theaters starting Thursday, followed by episodes 4 through 6 on February 15th. Finally, episodes 7 and 8 will roll out on February 29th.

CBN News' Efrem Graham traveled to Los Angeles to sit down with some of the cast, and (SPOILER ALERT) one cast member broke some news about a major unexpected twist in her storyline. And Dallas Jenkins, the mastermind behind the masterpiece on the life of Jesus and his chosen followers, told us what the new season is about.

Read the full story ›

