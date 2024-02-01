WATCH: 'Stock up on Kleenex': 'The Chosen' Season 4 hits theaters

(CBN NEWS) -- Season 4 of the hit series The Chosen hits the big screen Thursday. For the first time, the entire season will roll out in theaters over the next few weeks.

Epic Season 4 Premiere of @thechosentv last night.

I’m telling y’all…stock up on Kleenex NOW. Such a beautiful family to be on this journey with! 🙏🏽♥️💪🏽💥

Season 4 hits Theaters FEB. 1st!!

Tix on sale now:https://t.co/UGPjJMIZqQ pic.twitter.com/asf7PqRYvg — Jonathan (@JonathanRoumie) January 19, 2024

The first 3 episodes of the new season will be in theaters starting Thursday, followed by episodes 4 through 6 on February 15th. Finally, episodes 7 and 8 will roll out on February 29th.

TRENDING: Biden rolling out stove regulation after insisting gas-stove ban is a 'myth'

CBN News' Efrem Graham traveled to Los Angeles to sit down with some of the cast, and (SPOILER ALERT) one cast member broke some news about a major unexpected twist in her storyline. And Dallas Jenkins, the mastermind behind the masterpiece on the life of Jesus and his chosen followers, told us what the new season is about.

Read the full story ›