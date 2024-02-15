Can 'replacement' Michelle O survive her Princeton thesis?

"The final, most essential command" of the "Party," George Orwell told us in "1984," was to "reject the evidence of your eyes and ears." Orwell was not speaking of the Democratic Party, but he might as well have been.

For the past five years every Democrat office holder and all of their media allies have insisted there is nothing wrong with President Joe Biden other than, maybe, a schoolboy stutter.

On Thursday of last week, at an impromptu press conference staged to show how mentally sound he is, Biden proved once and for all how mentally sound he is not.

In the days since, the loyalists have stood firm, but the opportunists have begun to scramble. In the dreams – and schemes – of many, the replacement of choice for Biden is Michelle Obama.

With the release in 2022 of his film and accompanying book, "Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power," Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert anticipated this movement and, paradoxically, provided the ammunition for its detonation.

A dogged researcher, Gilbert knows more about Michelle than Barack does. His film and book make for the most entertaining oppo research since the Steele dossier, the difference being that Gilbert's work is accurate, and no one pees on anyone.

The part of Michelle's history that has long intrigued me is her sojourn at Princeton University. Princeton was my college of choice out of high school, but I could not begin to afford the tuition. Neither could Michelle.

The advantage I had over Michelle was my SAT scores. I tested well. Michelle did not. "Told by counselors that her SAT scores and her grades weren't good enough for an Ivy League school," writes Christopher Andersen in a sympathetic biography, "Michelle applied to Princeton and Harvard anyway."

Fawning biographer Liza Mundy writes, "Michelle frequently deplores the modern reliance on test scores, describing herself as a person who did not test well."

She did not write well either. She even typed badly. Mundy charitably describes her senior thesis at Princeton as "dense and turgid."

The less charitable Christopher Hitchens observes, "To describe [the thesis] as hard to read would be a mistake; the thesis cannot be 'read' at all, in the strict sense of the verb. This is because it wasn't written in any known language."

In her various books and speeches, Michelle refuses to admit how she did get into Princeton. Simply put, universities then and now give black students a huge preference and usually enough money to make the preference count in their books.

Michelle cannot concede the reality because her persona as "South Side girl" is constructed around the Orwellian conceit that she has excelled in spite of the racist barriers she has faced. The fact that she began her thesis in 1984 proved to be portentous.

Michelle's immunity to criticism has allowed her to fold her acceptance into Princeton into the larger story of the poor black girl fighting racism.

This is where Gilbert's gumshoe work blows her cover. "I wasn't supposed to be here," Michelle told a rapt audience in Delaware on the campaign trail in 2008, "a little black girl from the South Side of Chicago."

She succeeded, Michelle told the audience, despite her school guidance counselor telling her she was not Princeton material. In her retelling it is an unspecified "they" that discouraged Michelle from going to Princeton and Harvard law beyond that.

Michelle encouraged her audience to believe that the "they" was a white establishment that "didn't care about me at all."

Years later, on "CBS This Morning," host Gayle King asked Michelle why the counselor's discouraging words did "not destroy you at the time?"

"It was the direct opposite of everything I had ever been told about myself," said Michelle. She then added a little race-baiting to spice up the story.

"Her assessment could have been … 'hmmm, grade point average, yea, you're a good student. Your scores are good. You're black. You're here in this public school. Maybe you're stretching.'"

Michelle then told King that if she went into a room of "black women or people of color" and asked those who had been similarly discouraged to acknowledge it, "Everyone would raise their hand."

This story, in its many permutations, smelled to Gilbert. He then went and did what investigative reporters used to do, find the guidance counselor and ask her for her take.

Gilbert wanted to identify exactly the right person. His account of finding her makes for a great story in itself. With 100% confidence, Gilbert reports that the "they" in Michelle's story telling was a sweet, much loved, churchgoing, black woman named Nan King.

Fortunately for Michelle, Ms. King died in 2002. Her death licensed Michelle to slander her on the 2008 campaign trail and beyond.

Unfortunately for Michelle, her Princeton thesis lives on, an enduring testament to her unfitness for a Princeton education. If Nan King discouraged Michelle from going, she was right.

Jack Cashill's most recent book, "Untenable: The True Story ofWhite Ethnic Flight from American Cities," is available in all formats.

