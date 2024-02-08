Popular podcast host blames 'tolerant and accepting' conservative Christians for America's decline

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Are Christian conservatives to blame for America’s cultural decline? The answer, at least according to podcaster Tim Pool: sort of.

Pool, who hosts the popular show “Timcast IRL,” made the comments during his Feb. 3 episode in which he pointed to Christian tolerance as playing a role in the rapid societal changes over the last few decades.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

During a segment in which he and journalist Charlie Spiering were discussing the Biden administration’s political strategy, Pool said the perception that Christians are “super hateful” has brought America to this point in history.

TRENDING: WATCH: 'Just insane': Dr. Phil 'shocked' by visit to U.S. border

Read the full story ›