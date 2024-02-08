A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Popular podcast host blames 'tolerant and accepting' conservative Christians for America's decline

Perception that Christians are 'super hateful' has brought nation to this point

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:14pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Are Christian conservatives to blame for America’s cultural decline? The answer, at least according to podcaster Tim Pool: sort of.

Pool, who hosts the popular show “Timcast IRL,” made the comments during his Feb. 3 episode in which he pointed to Christian tolerance as playing a role in the rapid societal changes over the last few decades.

During a segment in which he and journalist Charlie Spiering were discussing the Biden administration’s political strategy, Pool said the perception that Christians are “super hateful” has brought America to this point in history.

Read the full story ›

