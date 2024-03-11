No election certification if Trump wins, majority of Dems insist

Noting the suspect circumstances of the 2020 presidential election, hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington in January 2021 to protest the certification of a count giving the White House to Joe Biden.

Some rioted, triggering the years-long and continuing Democrat and Deep State campaign that claims they tried, that day, to overthrow the U.S. government, take control of its economy, military, foreign policy and more, as an "insurrection" would.

They're even trying to prevent Trump's 2024 White House campaign on the grounds he pushed for an "insurrection."

Of course, Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million to elections officials who mostly used it to recruit Democrat voters, in an influence operation never seen before in American elections. And the FBI's own interference came in its instructions to media corporations to suppress information about Biden family scandals documented in a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop. A subsequent poll showed that likely handed the Oval Office to Joe Biden.

But Democrats have an entirely different definition of "insurrection" and view of the constitutional requirement if, for example, Trump should win the 2024 vote, according to a new poll.

"A national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and The National Pulse finds that 35% of Likely U.S. Voters say, if Trump wins this year’s election, they would support Democrats in Congress refusing to certify the election results, including 20% who would Strongly Support such a move. However, a majority (55%) would oppose Congress members refusing to certify a Trump victory, including 44% who Strongly Oppose the idea. Another 10% are not sure," the polling company reported.

But among Democrats, a majority would support ignoring the constitutional requirements and simply refusing to certify Trump's victory, it said.

The survey of 912 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on March 5-7, 2024 by Rasmussen Reports and The National Pulse. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points.

A report by Breitbart News said the poll showed 57% of Democrat voters would oppose congressional action to certify a Trump victory.

"Some Democrats in Congress have said that if Trump wins this year’s election, they will vote against certifying the election results because of Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Do you support or oppose Democrats refusing to certify the election results if Trump wins?" voters were asked.

A majority of Democrats fell into line with that agenda, the report said. And "nearly two-thirds of 'liberals' said they would oppose certification."

