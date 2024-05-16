Biden books now producing ZERO royalties

Joe and Jill Biden, after he ended his term at Barack Obama's vice, saw their income explode.

From under $400,000 the last year he was in office to more than $16 million for the next few years. Most of that, some $15 million plus, was from the books they wrote, including his "Promises to Keep" and "Promise Me, Dad." Her project was "Where the Light Enters."

But that income is no more.

"No one is buying the president's books," said the Daily Mail, which cited details from the Bidens' submissions to the Office of Government Ethics.

"In his form, President Biden reveals he has had no royalties from his two books: 'Promises to Keep' and 'Promise Me, Dad' this year. Jill Biden reported no royalties for her memoir 'Where the Light Enters' but did note she received royalties of up to $1,000 for her two children's books: 'Don't Forget: God Bless Our Troops' and 'JOEY: The Story of Joe Biden,'" the report said.

The report noted, too, that despite their millions and millions in income after he left office, they are carrying "a personal debt of up to $815,000."

"In total, the Bidens reported assets between roughly $1 million and $2.6 million and liabilities between roughly $350,000 and $850,000," the report said.

It said Biden's liabilities include a mortgage on one of his homes, between $250,000 and $500,000, and a home-equity loan that was in the $15,000-$50,000 range before and now is $100,000-$250,000.

Biden also has less money in his accounts, the report said.

"One of his bank accounts showed a cash total of $50,000 to $100,000 from $250,000 to $500,000 last year. Another account showed $50,000 to $100,000 in cash, a drop from $100,000 to $250,000 a year earlier," the report said.

