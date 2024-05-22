'Mostly peaceful tornado': Network mocked over 'alleged tornado'

Reporters say those facing criminal counts, before conviction, are alleged to have committed crimes.

They are not criminals, before conviction, but they have been accused.

But one network has carried its use of "alleged" to realms before now not known.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It is NBC News that posted online a report about an "alleged tornado."

DEVELOPING: Drone footage from Greenfield, Iowa shows the damage after an alleged Tornado leveled the community pic.twitter.com/NxfyXv14xH — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) May 21, 2024

Are the news reporters at most national networks merely 'alleged journalists'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report from "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" was about the unfolding tragedy – deaths, injuries and much damage – from a tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa.

But the mockery of the network was ferocious.

ALLEGED? I mean it sure wasn’t Godzilla. ‍♂️ — Jarett & Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) May 22, 2024

Twitchy. commented, "NBC News apparently has no idea what the damage from a tornado looks like."

"Now, when a news agency is talking about a crime, it is appropriate to say 'alleged' as the person may not be convicted as of yet. There are some things, however, that can be said with certainty. A town leveled by a tornado is one of them. NBC News wasn't so sure and wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt."

You guys ran every unsubstantiated story on Trump you could find. Anonymous sources all. You were a willing participant in the Russian-Collusion lie. Now, with the tragedy from a tornado unfolding, you say "alleged"? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 21, 2024

What’s an alleged tornado? — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) May 22, 2024

Other comments:

"Is the tornado gonna sue ya?"

"'alleged tornado' are you stupid it was a tornado…"

To which Twitchy noted, "It is very likely they are stupid."

"What else was it, space lasers?"

"Mostly peaceful tornado."

"Do we need to prove it guilty in a court of law first?"

"'Alleged.' LOL, because we're not ruling out a dragon attack."

"This is exactly how an alleged journalist would report this."

"Tornado is the leading suspect but still searching."

"Maybe the Russians did it."

And, "Do they have to check its race, gender and FB posts before accusing it?"

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!