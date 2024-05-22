A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Mostly peaceful tornado': Network mocked over 'alleged tornado'

'Do we need to prove it guilty in a court of law first?'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 22, 2024 at 12:36pm
A tornado rips through Red Oak, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Video screenshot)

A tornado rips through Red Oak, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Reporters say those facing criminal counts, before conviction, are alleged to have committed crimes.

They are not criminals, before conviction, but they have been accused.

But one network has carried its use of "alleged" to realms before now not known.

It is NBC News that posted online a report about an "alleged tornado."

Are the news reporters at most national networks merely 'alleged journalists'?

The report from "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" was about the unfolding tragedy – deaths, injuries and much damage – from a tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa.

But the mockery of the network was ferocious.

Twitchy. commented, "NBC News apparently has no idea what the damage from a tornado looks like."

"Now, when a news agency is talking about a crime, it is appropriate to say 'alleged' as the person may not be convicted as of yet. There are some things, however, that can be said with certainty. A town leveled by a tornado is one of them. NBC News wasn't so sure and wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt."

Other comments:

"Is the tornado gonna sue ya?"

"'alleged tornado' are you stupid it was a tornado…"

To which Twitchy noted, "It is very likely they are stupid."

"What else was it, space lasers?"

"Mostly peaceful tornado."

"Do we need to prove it guilty in a court of law first?"

"'Alleged.' LOL, because we're not ruling out a dragon attack."

"This is exactly how an alleged journalist would report this."

"Tornado is the leading suspect but still searching."

"Maybe the Russians did it."

And, "Do they have to check its race, gender and FB posts before accusing it?"

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







