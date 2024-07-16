While the Republican National Convention was getting into high gear Monday, NBC News was broadcasting an uncut 18-minute interview with President Joe Biden, conducted by longtime network anchor Lester Holt.

In addition to frequently sniping at Holt for the questions he asked and didn’t ask, Biden – for no apparent reason – chose to repeat the Trump-is-like-Hitler claim that he has repeated more often than any other throughout his presidency: namely, “the Charlottesville lie,” the false claim that Trump expressed admiration for Nazis after a rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

The claim has been continually debunked by both left and right for the past seven years – most recently by left-wing fact-check site Snopes, which declared definitively, “No, Trump Did Not Call Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists ‘Very Fine People.'”

Nevertheless, Biden not only featured “the Charlottesville lie” during his ill-fated CNN debate with Donald Trump, but he dredged it up again in the middle of his interview with NBC’s Holt.

Lurching from one thought to another without finishing any of them, here’s how Biden responded to Holt asking him about his “first reaction” to Saturday’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump. (Transcript courtesy of NBC News)

LESTER HOLT: “You were in – in Delaware when this happened. What was your first reaction?”

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: “My first reaction was, ‘My God. This is’ – look, there’s so much violence now and the way we talk about it. I mean, the whole notion that there is this – there’s – there’s no place at all for violence in politics in America. None. Zero. And – we’ve reached a point where it’s – it’s become too commonplace, not assassinations, but to talk about it.

“For example, you know, the January 6th – you know, the attack on the Capitol, the – I – I – Lester, I got in this race early on in 2020 – for the 2020 race. I wasn’t gonna run again because I’d lost my son. I didn’t – you know? And – until I watched what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Those folks coming out of the woods with torches, carrying swastikas, singing the same Nazi bile that was accompanied by this Ku Klux Klan and a young woman was killed. And – and it was a bystander. And – the president – then president was asked, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘The very fine people on both sides.’ Not fine people on both sides. No excuse. Zero.”

As WND recently documented comprehensively, Biden, Democrats, leftwing activists and most of the national news media have continually, since 2016, likened Donald Trump, his policies, beliefs and ideology to Adolf Hitler, the Nazi Party and the Third Reich.

But Biden has something of a love affair with this particular “Trump-loves-Nazis” falsehood. He featured “the Charlottesville lie” in his acceptance address when the Democrats officially made him their presidential nominee in 2020. The Washington Post even weighed in, announcing that “For Joe Biden, Charlottesville defines the Trump presidency.”

Biden has often falsely claimed, as he did again during Monday’s NBC interview, that Trump’s supposed pro-Nazi post-Charlottesville comments constituted his very reason for running for president. The fact that this “very fine Nazis” claim has been utterly and totally debunked by every side for years apparently exerts no impact on Biden, who many longtime political analysts have described as a pathological liar.

