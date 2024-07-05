Footage shows Hamas assaulting Gaza civilians seeking food

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – A 49-second video clip shared by the Israel Defense Forces on Friday shows disturbing violence as Hamas terrorists use clubs to beat men who reportedly sought food from a warehouse filled with aid intended for civilians.

It begins with a blindfolded man, hands tied behind his back, sprayed with green paint that his captor uses to write Arabic letters on his back. A Hamas terrorist then strikes the captive in the head and yells at him.

A second blindfolded man pulled from the bed of a pickup truck is also shown with spray-painted words on his back. The video then moves to two blindfolded men on the ground, surrounded by a circle of masked men, as multiple terrorists beat them with clubs while they scream.

