Former President Trump’s would-be assassin was a user of the popular social media site Gab.com, whose infrequent posts suggest he was a supporter of Joe Biden, says Gab CEO Andrew Torba.

“In the process of responding to an emergency disclosure request from a U.S. law enforcement agency, Gab learned that a pro-Biden/Harris account on the site was believed to have belonged to Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate President Trump. After backing up the account, we notified the public,” Torba said.

“Politicians like Eric Swalwell have tried to mislead the American people by claiming Crooks was a Republican.”

Torba said Gab “has published the first evidence making it very apparent that Crooks was a left-wing partisan who hated President Trump’s immigration policies – noting that the shooter fired on President Trump when he started talking about those same policies.

“This raises the possibility, for the first time, that his attempted assassination of President Trump was the latest instance of a wider pattern of left-wing domestic terrorism that has plagued our country since the summer of 2020.”

He indicated Gab “will continue to fight for the free speech rights of all Americans. Free speech allows truths like this to surface while censorship seeks to hide the facts in darkness.”

“He posted on the site nine (9) times total,” Torba said. “While the account made very few posts on the site, the majority of them were in support of President Biden”

“A number of posts in particular expressed support for President Biden’s COVID lockdowns, border policies and executive orders.”

Voter records show Crooks was a registered Republican, and also donated $15 to liberal campaign group ActBlue in 2021, according to an election donation filing and news reports.

Torba also said: “If the past is any guide, defying the D.C. consensus by publishing the first definitive evidence that the shooter was a Biden supporter – something Democrats and their media allies have tried to cover up and deny at every turn – has a high probability of resulting in significant political and media backlash.”

“In the past, we have been the target of politically motivated inquiries from both the House Oversight Committee and the Joint Committee on the January 6th Attacks, both of which sought to interfere with our mission of protecting free speech online.”

Torba, an unabashed Christian, asked for prayer in dealing with the latest disclosures:

“Would appreciate some prayer. I’m sticking my neck out big time on this one, but I felt it was the right thing to do in the public interest.”

