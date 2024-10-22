The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration now is under fire for demanding that a law it previously endorsed not be enforced now – just as it is needing all of the leftist votes possible to push Harris toward her own term in the White House.

The fight is between the state of Virginia and the Biden-Harris Department of Justice.

The state is trying to remove 6,303 wannabe criminals from voter rolls, specifically those who identified themselves as noncitizens, but then joined the ranks of those on the voter rolls.

It’s a crime for a noncitizen to vote in a federal election.

The Biden-Harris regime, however, insists that the National Voter Registration Act prevents actions that include “systemic” removal of criminal voters from voting rolls within 90 days of an election.

Virginia has explained it is undertaking individual actions triggered “automatically by citizens identifying themselves as noncitizens but then joining the voting rolls,” according to a new report from constitutional expert Jonathan Turley.

The Biden-Harris administration has sued the state to keep all those, who by law cannot vote anyway, on the voter rolls.

Turley explained, “Virginia is not targeting any group and does not know how these voters might vote. It is responding to a notice coming from the Department of Motor Vehicle of a possible ineligibility and potential criminal act if the person actually votes, which is admittedly rare for noncitizens.”

He commented, “I understand concerns over changes close to the election, but there seemed to be a host of options for the Justice Department short of this lawsuit, including working with the state to be sure that this relatively small number of voters are given ample opportunity to correct their records.”

He also noted that the law was signed by then-Virginia Gov Tim Kaine, who had asked the DOJ to review the plan, drawing a response that there were no objections.

The DOJ did say it might objection at some future point.

Glenn Youngkin, now Virginia’s governor, has pointed out that past governors have used the law within 90 days of an election with no opposition from the DOJ.

“Now, Kaine is on the ballot and there is a close election for the presidency. The Biden administration is suddenly claiming to be ‘shocked, shocked’ that there are alleged noncitizens being removed from the ballot,” Turley pointed out.

“Youngkin agrees that the state must ‘block noncitizens from voting’ and is using the very law Kaine signed (and the Justice Department approved) for that purpose,” Turley wrote.

He suggested it’s part of a larger fight, in which, “States have complained that the Biden administration has harassed and sued them at every turn as they sought to require voter identification or other laws.”

He noted there are more than 165 election-related lawsuits already in the courts.

He wrote, “There is now a virtual army of lawyers deployed by both parties to secure or to protect the expected small margin of victory in the election. Indeed, lawsuits like the Virginia action constitute a type of ‘harassing fire’ to push back on states on identification and eligibility efforts. The Biden administration’s move against Virginia shows how one person’s voter integrity is another’s voter suppression. Indeed, the man who signed this state law is now supporting the administration seeking to limit its use.”