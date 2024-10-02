The Democrats in America already have established themselves as the “party of violence.”

They’ve repeatedly called GOP nominee President Donald Trump a “Hitler” and called for him to be destroyed, put in a bull’s-eye, and “extinguished.”

The violent rhetoric may have contributed to two recent assassination attempts against Trump, and other threats to his life.

Now that reputation as a “party of violence” is being reaffirmed, with a report that Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, allegedly “forcefully slapped” an “ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man.”

It is the Gateway Pundit that reported: “Party of Violence: Kamala Harris’s Husband Doug Emhoff Accused of Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend After a Film Festival, Leaving Her Sobbing in a Cab.”

The Daily Mail detailed that “three friends” have confirmed to the publication Emhoff “assaulted his ex-girlfriend.”

“The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France,” the report said. “One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault.”

The reports come just weeks before voters in America will decide whether to leave the White House in Kamala Harris’ hands for the next four years, to continue Joe Biden’s inflation, which has totaled more than 21% since he and Harris took office, the weakening of America’s foreign agenda, and the all-out advocacy for transgenderism and abortion for all.

The DailyMail.com said it was not identifying the woman, “Jane,” “a successful New York attorney.”

The Daily Mail has posted an extensive library of images documenting the claims made by the “friends” reporting Emhoff’s behavior.

The report said the three “friends” all explained that “Jane” had told them of the violence.

“The friends, who all asked not to be named for fear of retaliation by Emhoff, shared with DailyMail.com pictures of him and Jane together from 2012, and other documents and communications corroborating elements of the story.”

The allegations are in shocking conflict with the image, pushed by the Harris campaign, of Emhoff as “benevolent” and “an ally to” women.

“Jane,” contacted by the Daily Mail, declined comment.

The publication, however, earlier had reported “that Emhoff cheated on his first wife and mother of his two kids around 2008, allegedly impregnating his daughter’s nanny who also worked as her grade school teacher.”

Emhoff admitted to that situation.

The publication documented, “In a fawning interview on Sunday, MSNBC host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Emhoff that he ‘reshaped the perception of masculinity’ – despite his admitted affair with his daughter’s nanny and teacher.”

Jane told her friends she got tickets to the gala event in France, and took Emhoff.

A New York businessman told the publication of a call from Jane.

“It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy and he hit her. It was very clear what she was telling me. She said she was with a guy, her date, she was at the Cannes Film Festival, and he hit her. She was in the car with the guy at the time. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know whether to call the French police. I couldn’t get a hold of her after calling back.”

The incident was from 12 years ago, before Emhoff met and married Harris.

The businessman described what he was told: “It was something like 3 am. They were trying to get out of there and they both had been drinking. There was a gigantic line for taxis. [Jane] went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 Euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line. She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face.”

Jane reported the incident caused a break between the duo.

A second account said Jane wanted to leave Emhoff behind at the cab stand, but he “forced himself into the car, which she did not want.”