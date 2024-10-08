The classic iteration of the Yiddish word chutzpah is when someone kills his parents and then asks for mercy from the court on account of his being an orphan.

Vice President Kamala Harris may have outdone the proverbial orphan when she visited Douglas, Arizona, on Sept. 27 and did some world-class gaslighting to “save democracy.”

“In the four years Donald Trump was president, he did nothing to fix our broken immigration system,” said the woman whose administration has allowed 10 million illegal immigrants to pour over the border, including thousands of criminals.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on its docket as of July 21, according to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. This includes murderers, rapists, drug dealers and sex traffickers.

Ms. Harris claimed that Mr. Trump “separated families, he ripped toddlers out of their mothers’ arms, put children in cages.”

“Children in cages?”

Remember the “kids in cages” uproar in 2018? Democrats used Associated Press photos taken in 2014 during the Obama administration and blamed Mr. Trump. The AP itself did a fact check exposing the fraud.

As for Ms. Harris, her brief stop in Arizona was a rare border visit in the last three years even though President Biden made her the unofficial “border czar.”

The gambit didn’t fool Jim Chilton, whose Arizona ranch near the border has been inundated. He told the BBC that the border has been wide open under Biden/Harris and that he found three dead bodies on his land last year.

“She’s changing her mind just to get votes and lie to us. It’s outrageous,” he said.

In June 2021, NBC’s Lester Holt asked Ms. Harris in an interview why she hadn’t been to the U.S. southern border. She snapped, “I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t know what point you’re making.”

Oops. That was too much even for her defenders. So a few days later, she visited the U.S. border station in El Paso, Texas, for a few hours and posed with Border Patrol agents.

Despite the media’s ongoing damage control, her claim to be tough on illegal immigration is a hard sell.

“She has compared deportation officers to the Ku Klux Klan and Border Patrol agents to slave masters and has cheered on calls to decriminalize illegal immigration and curtail deportations,” the Washington Times’ Jeff Mordock and Stephen Dinan recently wrote.

On Oct. 1, Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz did his best to mislead viewers about the Democrats’ record on border security during his debate with Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, which Mr. Vance handily won.

The Minnesota governor boasted that recent policy changes have reduced the flow. Mr. Vance pointed out that the Biden/Harris administration had the power all along to secure the border but had refused for years.

With the election looming, Ms. Harris is lurching more and more into the Trump policy lanes. For instance, she purportedly has curbed her zeal to force all Americans into electric vehicles (EVs).

She once issued a proposal to “ensure that 50 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emissions by 2030, and 100 percent are zero-emission by 2035.”

Consumers have pushed back hard, so she now says she opposes EV mandates.

But the EPA’s emission rules will doom gas-powered vehicles unless Mr. Trump is elected.

The Trump strategy is two-fold: Remind Americans of how much better off they were under his policies, and how unaffordable, illiberal and bizarre the Democrats have become.

A Trump ad features a Harris interview in which she supports sex changes for prison inmates and illegal aliens. She is shown with a drag queen and two Biden/Harris administration transgender officials. The announcer says, “Kamala’s for they/them; President Trump is for you.” I saw the ad on TV during an NFL game.

The Harris strategy is also twofold: Fudge about the Biden/Harris record on everything from the border to inflation, energy policy, sexual anarchy and foreign chaos, while pledging maximum support for “reproductive freedom.”

Pro-abortion messaging, however, may not guarantee enough female votes to overcome Mr. Trump’s lead among men and his inroads into black and Hispanic voters.

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ lawfare against Mr. Trump is falling apart. A five-judge appeals court this past Thursday sharply questioned a New York court’s conviction of Mr. Trump and fine of $489 million for allegedly inflating his real estate holdings.

One judge remarked, “You’ve got two really sophisticated parties in which no one lost any money.” Another said, “There has to be some limitation on what the Attorney General [Letitia James] can do in interfering in these private transactions where people don’t claim harm. The immense penalty in this case is troubling.”

Finally, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is already running out of money to help Appalachian communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Money didn’t seem to be a problem as FEMA was spending more than $1 billion settling illegal aliens over the past two years into the U.S., including in many “battleground” states.

If only these people in the mountains of North Carolina and Georgia had come into the country illegally.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.