Barack Obama, who once publicly complained to Americans about how they were not like him, blasting them for getting “bitter,” and condemning how “they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them,” now says he cannot understand how Americans can be so divided.

“How we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter,” he said.

Barack Obama: “I don’t understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter.” pic.twitter.com/OWj3uicQ1o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2024

But it is a report at the Daily Wire that enlightens him.

“He’s responsible,” it said.

The report explained that Obama, campaigning for the word salad-generating Kamala Harris, who holds at least partial responsibility for the Biden-Harris record of stunningly high inflation, a porous southern border that is threatening multiple facets of American life, a push for transgenderism and abortion that has alarmed many Americans, and more, was at a rally for her.

“I don’t understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter,” he complained. “I get why sometimes people just don’t want to pay attention to it. And we all have friends like that; we have family members who are just like, ‘Ahh, y’know, it’s all a circus out there.'”

Then the report documented “Obama’s own rhetoric” and that from other Democrats, that “has fanned the flames of division.”

Among the points made in the report:

A Rasmussen poll in July 2016, before he left office, found 60% of Americans reporting race relations “worse” under Obama’s tenure.

Hillary Clinton had joined in, with her 2016 claim, “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables.’ Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic—you name it.”

And Obama’s insistence, in 2008, “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”

And he said in 2008, “I want you to talk to them whether they are independent or whether they are Republican. I want you to argue with them and get in their face.”

And he said in 2010, about Republicans, “They see an opportunity to take back the House, maybe take back the Senate. If they’re successful in doing that, they’ve already said they’re going to go back to the same policies that were in place during the Bush administration. That means that we are going to have just hand-to-hand combat up here on Capitol Hill.”

And he said in 2014, “This (racism) is something that’s deeply rooted in our society, deeply rooted in our history.”

And, the report explained, in 2016, at a memorial for five Dallas police officers ambushed and gunned down by a man who “wanted to kill white people,” said, “America, we know that bias remains. We know it. Whether you are black or white or Hispanic or Asian or Native American or of Middle Eastern descent, we have all seen this bigotry in our own lives at some point. We’ve heard it at times in our own homes. If we’re honest, perhaps we’ve heard prejudice in our own heads and felt it in our own hearts. We know that. And while some suffer far more under racism’s burden, some feel to a far greater extent discrimination’s sting. Although most of us do our best to guard against it and teach our children better, none of us is entirely innocent. No institution is entirely immune. And that includes our police departments. We know this.”

Also, Sen. Maxine Waters, an extremist from California, once insisted that Democrats actually track down Republicans in stores, on streets and more, and essentially run them out of those venues.