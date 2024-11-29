If these were normal times and the United States of America had a normal functioning president, the idea of arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons to expand its war with Russia would seem outside the realm of reality.

Such an insane idea would never have been voiced during any other presidency. Thanks to Joe Biden that insanity is now a reality. The wisdom of past presidents is proven by the fact we are still here. Before Biden, the idea of deliberately starting a nuclear war would have been dismissed as the hallucinations of a madman.

Yet here we are. America has been criminally misled for nearly four years now, so badly and irresponsibly managed, nothing seems to shock the senses.

The nuking up Ukraine idea came from the New York Times. The Times exists today because it is willing to report anything it is told by the deep state as fact unsupported by attribution. The New York Times is the unofficial press office for the CIA, NSA, the FBI and others.

So the New York Times is a likely place to print that informed sources within the Biden administration are considering arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Everyone knows Biden has lost his mind, literally – so America might like to know who in the administration is doing his thinking for him. Has the Democratic Party come to the conclusion America must be destroyed because the people voted Republican on Nov. 5? Are we to suffer that famous nuclear winter to satisfy party lust for absolute power? Has the Democratic Party rallying cry of “Russia, Russia, Ruissa” become the cause for ultimate destruction?

The next 50 days of the Biden administration may be the most dangerous days in world history, because no one inside this administration would leak such a story to the New York Times unless told to do so. Somebody inside the U.S. government is thinking about this option. The report smells like an intelligence “community” operation. It might as well have been signed by those 51 spooks who dismissed the laptop.

The leak suggested the nuclear weapons would not be American, but Russian, obtained by the U.S. from Ukraine during the reorganization of the Soviet Union. Unless we maintained these nuclear weapons in operational order, it would take more time to bring them out of storage, prepared them and ship them to Ukraine than Biden has time in office.

The New York Times’ secret leaker may be running a scam, thinking perhaps it is smart to threaten Valdimir Putin with his own weapons thrown back at him by Ukraine. Are we trying to provoke Putin so we can blame him for World War III? Is that the depth of depravity holding sway in Washington, D.C.?

Since Joe Biden cannot control his own administration, and the savages are running amok, the world is left to trust and hope Vladimir Putin is the better statesman and that he will wait for President Trump before deciding to go nuclear. There is certain irony in the fact Biden has handed his nemesis a winning diplomatic hand.

All this insanity was served up to the American people as they gathered to celebrate life and family, remember to thank God for the folks who survived the winter of 1620. The current government leadership, however, will not allow us the peace of thanksgiving without raising the specter of annihilation.