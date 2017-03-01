'Dog' to Dems: 'You lost, grow up, see you in 4 years'

WASHINGTON – Hawaii’s most famous bounty hunters, Duane “Dog” and Beth Chapman, are blasting Democrats for continuously claiming President Donald Trump is mentally unfit for office.

“Their narrative is disgusting, it’s gross, it’s nothing but blatant disrespect to our country,” Beth Chapman, who co-stars in “Dog the Bounty Hunter” told WND at the recent 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. “It’s blatant disrespect to our democracy.”

“People didn’t behave that way when Barack Obama was elected. Furthermore, I think that some of the Democrats that aren’t even showing up to Congress, who aren’t even showing up to the … meetings – I think that they need to undergo mental-health evaluations themselves,” she continued.

“Maybe you should practice what you preach before you try to push yourselves down our throats, because we’re Republicans, we’ll shove it right back down your throat.”

A number of Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and ex-comedian and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., are leading the charge to have the president’s mental health determined as “unstable” in order to bring in legislation to have him removed.

Blumenauer, who has represented a Portland, Oregon, district for 20 years, questioned Trump’s mental health in an op-ed published last week and invoked the 25th Amendment for grounds for impeaching the president.

I’m starting the process of fixing fatal flaw in the 25th amdt, in the case of a President who is unstable: https://t.co/dqt7iqzxH2 — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 16, 2017

The 25th Amendment, Blumenauer argued, allows the vice president to become president if the president is removed from office by his Cabinet for being “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Conversation among left regarding Trump’s mental state is only a testament to their reluctance to accept electoral defeat, Mr. Chapman argued.

“An evaluation of mental health? What? You lost, grow up, see you in four years,” Dog Chapman said.

“Sour grapes, poor sportsmanship, all of those things come to mind,” Beth added. “This is our country, be part of the steamroller or be part of the pavement.”

Duane and Beth, whose life as bounty hunters was chronicled on the A&E show “Dog The Bounty Hunter” for eight seasons, said they believe it’s their patriotic duty to voice their political opinions.

“Crime and punishment has run amok in America,” Beth said. “We have far too much crime, we have too much ‘hug a thug’ campaigns going on. If we didn’t get into politics than we might as well get out of business.”

See the interview:

